'We failed to recognise Mohammed Siraj': R Ashwin urges Gambhir, Shubman Gill to look after potential No.1 bowler

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin urged Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill to look after Mohammed Siraj after the pacer led the visitors to a thrilling six-run win against England in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The 31-year-old returned with nine wickets in the series decider, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, to help Shubman Gill's side level the five-match series. Mohammed Siraj took nine wickets in the Oval Test against England. (PTI)

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024, said Siraj has not been recognised for his efforts in the past, and the time has come for the pacer to get all the acknowledgement he deserves.

Siraj stepped up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah as he led the pace attack really well, finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the series with 23 scalps.

“We failed to recognise Mohammed Siraj. The time has come to recognise him now. He once again put his hand up; he has given a compelling reason. Just look at his celebration, it seems as if he is saying, 'This is not the trailer. This is the main picture itself'. He is saying, ‘Please consider me as a match winner'. ’ He is reminding us what a champion bowler he is. His bowling action, his technique and good work ethic are allowing him to play all five Tests in a series,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

“He is also growing old. It is important for the team management to rest him as well from inconsequential matches. He could be your No.1 Test bowler; he could be your go-to Test bowler. We have to rebuild the bowling attack. Akash Deep is there, Prasidh Krishna is there, Arshdeep Singh is there. Around Mohammed Siraj and his experience, we have to build it,” he added.

Siraj's workload in the series

The right-arm speedster delivered 187 overs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, bowling the most overs by any bowler in the recently concluded series.

Siraj witnessed a plethora of emotions in the entire series against England. He saw pure agony after India suffered a defeat in the Lord's Test. He played a forward defence off the bowling of Shoaib Bashir, but the ball rolled back onto the stumps, leading to the hosts' victory.

The pacer then failed to take Harry Brook's catch on Day 4 of the Oval Test, and the batter made India pay by smashing 111 runs. However, Siraj stepped up when India needed it the most as he took the final three wickets out of the remaining four on Day 5.

“Let's celebrate Siraj. He is the leading wicket-taker in the series. Dinesh Karthik interviewed him on Day 4, and then he interviewed him after the match had ended. He was his translator as well. But in the interview he had with Siraj, he was just asking questions in English. He knows all about him. In the T20 World Cup, Siraj said 'We believe in Jassi Bhai'. But today, not Jassi Bhai, Miyan Bhai was the real instrument to level this series. Without Jasprit Bumrah, we have drawn this series. Siraj has led the attack,” said Ashwin.

“Cricketing gods have been fair to Siraj. Despite getting it wrong at times, he never stops running in. It is very easy for someone playing all the Tests to say, 'I am tired. I am having pain'. He is always there on the field; he never goes outside. Cricketing gods recognise these things. Very well deserved. It is very hard to find players like Siraj. Players like Siraj don't come easily, especially from India. He is the first of his kind. Mohammed Siraj, for his pure attitude, is a once-in-a-generation cricketer,” he added.