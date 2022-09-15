'We have decided to move on': West Indies chief selector lifts lid on Andre Russell's future after T20 WC snub

West Indies on Wednesday recalled opener Evin Lewis for next month's World T20 as they named a 15-member squad for the showpiece event in Australia. While left-handed Lewis returned to the setup for the first time since last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE, veterans Andre Russell and Sunil Narine didn't find a place in the Nicholas Pooran-led side.

Chief selector Desmond Haynes said he was not convinced by Russell's form, underlining that they have decided to move on and give chances to other players. Though he remains one of the most sought-after players in global T20 leagues, the hard-hitting West Indian has had a mediocre spell with Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2022 edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

"We had a meeting with Andre Russell earlier in the year," Haynes said. "We're still not convinced yet, he's not performing as well as we would like to see him in the competition. I think in the situation with Andre Russell, we've just decided to move on, and look for someone who's in form, and doing well in the T20 format."

About Narine, Haynes said that skipper Pooran had reached out to him but his availability was unclear. Narine last played for West Indies in 2019.

"I did not get any notice from Narine regarding his availability to play. There were conversations that the captain [Nicholas Pooran] was having with Narine, and from all reports, it seemed that he was not interested," Haynes said.

West Indies have included uncapped all-rounders Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer in the squad. But all-rounder Fabian Allen is absent from the contingent.

Haynes also revealed his chat with Lewis, who has got 1423 runs in 50 T20 Internationals at an average of 30.93 and highest score of unbeaten 125.

"Someone like Evin Lewis, we all agree that he's our best one-day cricketer, he's done so well for us over the years," Haynes told the commentator Ian Bishop in an interview on the sidelines of Wednesday's CPL game between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

"We had a meeting with him, and he's committed to West Indies cricket; he told us that he's committed to West Indies cricket, and I believe he should be given the opportunity."

"Sometimes we have to move on and appreciate it when people come to us and explain their position to us, and if we agree, we give them a chance," Haynes explained.

West Indies will take on Australia in a two-match bilateral T20I series on October 5 and October 7 ahead of the T20 World Cup opener against Scotland at Hobart on October 19. Zimbabwe and Ireland are the two other teams in West Indies' Group B and top two teams will make the Super 12s.

West Indies squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.

