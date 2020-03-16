e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘We have to wait and watch’: No headway at IPL owners’ tele-conference

‘We have to wait and watch’: No headway at IPL owners’ tele-conference

The start of the 13th IPL has been suspended from March 29 to April 15 with India currently registering 114 positive cases and two deaths for COVID-19.

cricket Updated: Mar 16, 2020 21:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A file photo of the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy.
A file photo of the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy.(IPL)
         

No headway was made during Monday’s tele-conference by the eight IPL franchise owners as the situation in the past 48 hours has not changed much in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country as well globally.

The start of the 13th IPL has been suspended from March 29 to April 15 with India currently registering 114 positive cases and two deaths for COVID-19.

All foreign visas have been put on hold till April 15 while BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has hinted that a “truncated IPL” could be a possibility with a minimum 17 days already lost.

“Nothing concrete was discussed in today’s meeting (con-call). It was just a follow up meeting. The situation has not changed in 48 hours, so talking about hosting the IPL is still pre-mature,” an IPL franchise owner told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

READ: Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Ishant Sharma picks his favourite batsman

“We have to wait and watch. We will keep doing these con calls on a weekly basis to take stock of the situation,” he said.

Among the six to seven options that are there in case the situation improves by April 15, one is dividing the teams into two groups with top four qualifying for the knock-outs.

Also there are suggestions of increasing the number of double headers in a curtailed time or having matches at three or four centres in order to limit travel.

The possibility of having the matches in empty stands also remains open for the BCCI.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
On coronavirus, govt issues advisory on social distancing: All you need to know
On coronavirus, govt issues advisory on social distancing: All you need to know
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Coronavirus update: White House moves to protect Donald Trump, staff against virus
Coronavirus update: White House moves to protect Donald Trump, staff against virus
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘States doing better, Centre diffident on tackling coronavirus’: Chidambaram
‘States doing better, Centre diffident on tackling coronavirus’: Chidambaram
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news