We must put Indian cricket ahead of an Indian great

It’s a phenomenon that befalls Indian cricket every 11-12 years, when the Test team’s performance takes a nosedive. India lost 0-4 to England and 0-4 to Australia in 2011-12. Twelve years later they have gone down to New Zealand 0-3 at home, and now, they have lost 1-3 to Australia. If not for the rains in Brisbane, the score line would have most likely read 1-4 after Australia had taken an almost 200-run lead on the first innings. Indian fans cheer on the second day of the fourth Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy. (AFP)

India are a sought-after cricket team that the world wants to eagerly host. They play a lot of matches in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, so it is fair to be judged to the highest standards. This ‘generational slump’ is inevitable for all teams. It’s what we know as the transition phase and among the best teams in the world, I believe it affects India the most.

The one foremost reason behind this is the icon culture we have in India and the hero worship of certain players. Be it 2011-12 or now, it’s the same scenario that gets played out -- iconic players featuring prominently doing the opposite of what they did their entire careers, thereby dragging the team down with their diminished performances.

A weak bowling attack never helps, at least we have Jasprit Bumrah now who ensures that India aren’t lambs to slaughter when their iconic batters fail to deliver. The other top teams’ slump is not as sharp they bounce back sooner, only because they haven’t sunk that deep in the transition period.

When India lost 0-8 to England and Australia, Tendulkar averaged 35, Sehwag 19.91 and Laxman 21.06. Only Dravid stood out and got runs in England (he averaged 76.83) but in Australia he too was given a harsh reality check (he averaged 24.25).

Thing is, when it comes to the big players, we as a country are just not able to stay rational. Emotions run high and those in positions to take decisions on these players are influenced by this climate. Cricketing logic goes out of the window and then the selectors hope the player leaves on his own so that they don’t look like the villains who brutally ended the career of a great who millions of fans worship. They just fear the backlash.

If the player does not quit on his own, then Indian cricket has a problem. As a rule, our icons---barring very few---stay around too long well past their prime with their performances dropping to abysmal levels. In their heart, selectors and the administration know that they are essentially conforming to the sentiments of the masses.

The Australian cricket culture had once empowered a little-known former cricketer and selector John Inverarity to drop an all-time great Ricky Ponting. He was dropped, not ‘rested’. That’s the other trend now unique to India. Gill was not dropped for the Melbourne Test, he was unfortunate. Rohit opted out. Only low profile players in Indian cricket get dropped these days.

By sugarcoating the dropping of a player, the team management squanders the opportunity to make a critical statement---that it’s about the value you add on the field and not your brand value. Actually, we don’t realise how impactful the job of a selector is. He can make a far bigger difference to the fortunes of the India team than any coach can, that is if he does his job right. Our media gives the coach far too much attention and importance.

Australia got better as a team as the series progressed because of some bold selections. Nathan McSweeney was dropped after a fighting knock to get Sam Konstas in. Mitchell Marsh was dropped to get Beau Webster. Both selections did wonders to Australia’s chances of winning the series.

Former cricketers are appointed as selectors so that they can use their acumen and instinct to make a judgement, say on Rohit Sharma at this stage of his career. Does Sharma still have the potential to make up for all his recent failures? I would like to think that the current selection committee has a pretty good idea about this.

But now comes the tough part---can the committee actually take a tough decision in sync with their observations? For Mr Ajit Agarkar to take a pure cricketing decision no matter who the player is, we have to make his job easier. Us as former cricketers, the media, the administrators, and the fans who are the most influential force, must put Indian cricket ahead of an Indian great. Australia does not wait for a player to retire; they drop him before he becomes a huge liability.

And that is why Australia never lose 0-8 in eight Tests when it goes through its periodic slump.