‘Why do we play cricket?’: How Sachin Tendulkar inspired Yuvraj Singh’s comeback post battle with cancer

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 09:13 IST

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh in a recent interview revealed that it was India legend Sachin Tendulkar who inspired him to make a comeback after his battle with cancer. In the last few years of his career, Yuvraj saw himself being in an out of the international team. To keep himself in contention, the left-handed batsman made a return to domestic circuit for 3-4 years.

On being asked how difficult it was for him to return to domestic circuit after playing international cricket for so long, Yuvraj said that speaking to Sachin helped him in dealing with the ups and downs of the period. “There were a few ups and downs. I kept on speaking to Sachin, and he said, ‘Why do we play cricket? Yes, we want to play international but we play for the love of the sport. If you love the game, you want to play’,” Yuvraj revealed.

”Sachin said, ‘If I was in the situation, I wouldn’t know what to do but if you love the game, you still play the game and decide when you want to retire. People should not decide that for you’,” added Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj further went on to admit that his body was not the same after cancer treatment. But the former India batsman said that he has no regrets and he is moved on. “So I had some good chats with him (Sachin) and played 3-4 years of domestic cricket. I was in and out of the Indian team, played the T20 World Cup. I made a few comebacks but it was time to move on because my body was not the same after cancer,” Yuvraj Singh said.

“But I still managed to come back and score my highest ODI score. I just wanted to be happy in my life. I wanted to be at peace and have no regrets, so I moved on,” he added.

Yuvraj played 304 ODIs for India in which he scored 8,701 runs at an average of 36.55. He was also integral for India in the 2007 T20I World Cup-winning campaign and the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning campaign. He was named player of the tournament for the 2011 World Cup as well.