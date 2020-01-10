e-paper
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Cricket / 'We're looking gora,' Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed trolled for comments in viral video

In a video that went virat , former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed can be heard saying, “We are looking gora, bro,” for which he was trolled on social media.

Jan 10, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed
         

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is not having the best of times both on and off the field. Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is currently out of the Pakistan team after being sacked as captain, was trolled on social media after a video of him went viral.

In that video, Sarfaraz Ahmed can be heard saying, “We are looking gora (fair) bro,” after completing a gym session in Karachi.

Sarfaraz’s comment drew hilarious reactions from netizens as they did not leave an opportunity to troll the former Pakistan captain.

 

 

 

 

This is not the first time Sarfaraz has been subjected to social media trolls. During the World Cup last year, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s photo of yawning while ‘keeping went viral.

The wicket-keeper batsman was stripped off his captaincy and dropped from the Test and T20I sides in October last year when Pakistan Cricket Board decided to appoint Azhar Ali and Babar Azam as the Test and T20I skippers.

Sarfaraz was dropped after Pakistan’s disappointing show in T20Is last year despite being the No.1 side in the world at that point of time.

However, there are reports that Sarfaraz Ahmed might be considered for selection in the upcoming home series against Bangladesh. So far there hasn’t been any confirmation from Bangladesh Cricket Board’s side about this tour. But PCB are confident of hosting Bangladesh for three T20Is and two Tests next month.

The final call on the tour will be taken by BCB on January 12.

