‘We’re proud of you’: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman congratulate Indian women’s cricket team for reaching T20 World Cup final

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:40 IST

Indian men’s cricket captain Virat Kohli congratulated the women’s team after they advanced to the final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time on Thursday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s team qualified for the finals by virtue of a better standing at the end of the group stages after the semi-final against England was washed out because of heavy rains at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Even the toss could not take place as torrential rains lashed out at different parts of Sydney since Thursday morning.

Virat Kohli, however, did not mention anything about the rains or the reserve day debate. He went on to wish the women’s them for reaching the historic final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

“Congratulations to the Indian Women’s team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. @BCCIWomen,” Kohli tweeted.

India’s opponent in the final will be the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa which is slated to take place later on Thursday at the SCG. If the rain plays a spoilsport even there then South Africa will advance to the finals.

Former cricketers VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag also congratulated the Indian team on making it to the finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time.

“Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai. Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup,” Sehwag tweeted.

“It would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup. A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay,” Laxman tweeted.

India defeated hosts Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in their group to make it to the semi-finals undefeated.

As per the ICC rules, both innings needed to have at least five overs to constitute a match. However, in ICC tournaments, the minimum over-limit goes to 10 overs per side. So if rain forces the match to be less than 10 overs per innings, the match is deemed as ‘abandoned’.