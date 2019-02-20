‘We should settle this face to face’: Yuzvendra Chahal makes stand clear on Pulwama attack

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal stated that he cannot decide if India should play Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2019 but he supported the idea of taking strong action ‘the perpetrators of terrorism’.

Following the attack in Pulwama where 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives, calls have intensified for India to boycott their World Cup group stage match against Pakistan at Old Trafford on June 16.

“The decision to play the World Cup match against Pakistan has to be taken by the BCCI and the government. One or two players cannot decide but I think it is high time and we need to take strong action against the perpetrators of terrorism,” Chahal was quoted as saying by India Today.

“This should settle once and for all. We can’t tolerate it any longer. Every three months we get to hear about our jawans losing their lives to terrorism and we can’t keep waiting for things to happen. We have to make things happen and we should settle this face to face, even if that means aar paar ki ladaai,” said the 28-year-old leg-spinner.

Earlier, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source revealed that any decision regarding India boycotting their match against Pakistan at the upcoming World Cup in England will be made by the government closer to the tournament.

“Situation will get clearer after some time, a little closer to the World Cup. ICC has nothing to do with it. If the government at that point in time feels we shouldn’t play, it’s obvious that we won’t play,” ANI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Feb 20, 2019