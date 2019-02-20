Pulwama attack: BCCI yet to decide on playing Pakistan in World Cup

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source has revealed that any decision regarding India boycotting their match against Pakistan at the upcoming World Cup in England will be made by the government closer to the tournament.

“Situation will get clearer after some time, a little closer to the World Cup. ICC has nothing to do with it. If the government at that point in time feels we shouldn’t play, it’s obvious that we won’t play”, ANI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

The relations between India and Pakistan have hit a new low following a suicide attack on a CRPF vehicle in Pulwama that resulted in the death of over 40 soldiers last week. Terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, which operates out of Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

India has announced several retaliatory measures in its wake. Customs duty on Pakistan exports to India has been raised to 200 per cent, while the status of most favoured nation (MFN) has been revoked from Pakistan.

In further measures, there is talk about India boycotting their group stage fixture against Pakistan due to be played on 16 June at Old Trafford. However, India will forfeit points in case of its refusal to play the World Cup match.

And in the eventuality of India boycotting a potential final against Pakistan, the latter will become world champions.

However, India are yet to approach the International Cricket Council (ICC) about their plans for the match against Pakistan.

“But the result of that would be that Pakistan will get the points of the match & if it is final (b/w India & Pakistan), they will win the World Cup without even playing. We haven’t yet approached ICC in this regard”, the source further revealed.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 10:30 IST