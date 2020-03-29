e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘We survived crises, 2004 Tsunami, Chennai floods’ - Balaji’s motivational message amid COVID-19 threat

‘We survived crises, 2004 Tsunami, Chennai floods’ - Balaji’s motivational message amid COVID-19 threat

Speaking in an interview, Balaji said that our ancestors were able to fight off other difficult times as well.

cricket Updated: Mar 29, 2020 15:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Lakshmipathy Balaji.
File image of Lakshmipathy Balaji.(File)
         

Former India fast bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji on Sunday said that human beings across the world are designed to survive challenging times. Balaji’s remarks came at a time when the ongoing coronavirus crisis has brought normal lives to a halt all across the globe. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi enforced a nationwide lockdown earlier this week in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the country. Speaking in an interview, Balaji said that our ancestors were able to fight off other difficult times as well.

“We are designed to survive,” he was quoted as saying by India Today. “Our ancestors were able to fight diseases. Our parents were able to deal with difficult times. Even we have survived crises, the 2004 Tsunami and the Chennai floods to name a few. People are coming together. Countries are offering help to each other, setting aside the differences.”’

Also read: Rahane donates Rs 10 lakh to Maharashtra CM’s relief fund

With the nation under lockdown, the Chennai Super Kings bowling coach said that it is important for us to inculcate self-discipline. “Respect the time. If you look at how to get through the day, then it’s going to be difficult. You should learn to accept the reality and inculcate self-discipline during these times,” the former right-arm seamer said.

He went on: “Even if we have a mild fever, we listen to the doctor. This is a global health crisis, we have to listen to our health officials. The government is trying to do its job by coming up with good measures. We should be able to follow it.

Also read: Three great cricketers who never captained Team India

“One day at a time, if you keep thinking about the isolation, then you will disappoint yourself. Don’t think about what happens with the result. You should try and take it one ball at a time.”

“I missed 2 years of cricket during my back surgery. I am used to sitting at home and doing nothing. If I have overcome that, definitely I can overcome anything. Each and every sportsman would have had their own set of challenges that would have made them stronger,” he said.

