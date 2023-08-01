'We talk about Virat Kohli but there's no bigger name than...': Harbhajan Singh on Bumrah's India return

Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh has welcomed the return of pace ace Jasprit Bumrah in the Team India squad for the upcoming series against Ireland in the United Kingdom (UK). After missing the entire home season in the ICC World Cup year, India pace spearhead Bumrah is all set to make a long-awaited comeback as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has picked the star bowler as the captain of the Indian side for the Ireland T20Is. Harbhajan Singh has issued a noteworthy statement about Bumrah's India return(AP)

Under the leadership of speedster Bumrah, Rohit Sharma-less Team India will play three T20Is against Ireland on August 18, 20 and 23 at Dublin's Malahide. Bumrah had undergone surgery for a lower back stress fracture in New Zealand this year. The 29-year-old fast bowler had missed the entire edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to a recurring back injury. Bumrah was also unavailable for the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup last year.

India also contested the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia in the absence of Bumrah, who was going through a rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Sharing his views about Bumrah's comeback on YouTube, spin icon Harbhajan labelled the Indian speed merchant as the Virat Kohli of bowling.

'There is no bigger name than him'

"He has been missed a lot, whether you see the WTC final or the cricket that was played before that. I used to say earlier and am saying it today as well that if we talk about batting, we talk about Virat Kohli, and if there is a Virat Kohli of bowling, it is Jasprit Bumrah. There is no bigger name than him," Harbhajan said. Pacer Bumrah had captained Team India against England in the Birmingham Test last year.

Bumrah last played for India in a T20I series at home against Australia last September. Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was named captain of the second-string Indian side for the 2023 Asian Games, has been appointed Bumrah's deputy for the Ireland series. "Ruturaj Gaikwad will be this team's vice-captain - well deserved. Then there is Yashasvi Jaiswal, he had to be there because he is a mighty player. Tilak Varma has been given an opportunity. Everyone's beloved Rinku Singh has been given a chance. We expect to see his show in Ireland as well. Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma and Shivam Dube are there in the team," Harbhajan added.

