Can England conquer India with BazBall in WTC? Ben Stokes issues razor-sharp response after Ashes

Delivering what just Test cricket badly needed, hosts England led by its fearless leader Ben Stokes outclassed arch-rivals Australia in the series decider of the high-profile Ashes on Monday. Enjoying a fitting end to an iconic career on the final day of the Ashes, veteran England pacer Stuart Broad guided Stokes and Co. to a famous win over the Baggy Greens in the 5th Test at The Oval. With the win, England levelled the Test series 2-2 although World Test Championship (WTC) holders Australia retained the Ashes.

Endorsing the BazBall approach of playing the longest format of the game in Ashes, Stokes' England side levelled the Ashes after losing the first two Tests against bitter rivals Australia. Coming from 2-0 down to draw the series 2-2 in London, England defeated Australia by 49 runs to secure the fourth spot in the WTC standings. While England are level on points with Australia on the WTC table, last season's runners-up India are placed second in the latest standings.

With India expected to be the next big challenge for England in the ongoing edition of the WTC, all-rounder Stokes was quizzed about whether the BazBall-friendly European giants can upstage Rohit and Co. in their backyard. As the Bazball style paid off in Ashes, Stokes issued a noteworthy response about England conquering India in the World Test Championship.

Can England conquer India with BazBall?

"I remember when we beat New Zealand 3-0, (the chatter) was we couldn't do it against South Africa, (we) couldn't do it against Pakistan, (we) couldn't do it against Australia. So who knows if we can do it against India, only time will tell," Stokes said after England's thrilling win over Australia at The Oval. Stokes had raised eyebrows with his decision to declare in the 1st innings of the 1st Test at Edgbaston. England were also criticised following its defeat in the 2nd Test.

However, Stokes was vindicated as England backed its Bazball style to end the Test series level-pegging. One of England's greatest Test players, Broad bagged the match-clinching wicket to complete England's thrilling comeback in the Ashes. "I think 2-2 generally is a fair reflection of two very, very good teams going at it over a five-match series. Obviously, Australia being world Test champions leading into this series, the cricket that I think has been on show has been of the highest quality," England captain Stokes said after the match.

