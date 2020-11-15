‘We turn our attention to fielding’: India stars go through fielding drills in Sydney - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 19:08 IST

After a light training outdoor training and gym session on Saturday, India shifted their focus to fielding drills on Sunday in Sydney. Each member of the Indian side had tested negative for Covid-19 and started their training sessions while still being in a bio-secured bubble.

The second day of India’s training was devoted mainly to physical drills and fielding practice under the watchful eyes of fielding coach R Sridhar.

BCCI shared a 34 seconds video of India’s fielding practice with the caption “#TeamaIndia is back on the park and we turn our attention to fielding.”

Slip catching has been one of the major areas of concern for Team India in the longest format and Sridhar was seen giving slip catching practice to the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill were busy taking outfield catches.

All three - ODI, T20I and Test - squads have travelled together for the first time due to the strict bio-secure protocol laid down by the hosts.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20s and a four-Test series on the tour, starting with ODIs from November 27.

India’s tour of Australia will start with the ODI series. The first two ODIs – on November 27 and 29 – will be played in Sydney while the final one on December 2 is Canberra, Australia’s capital.

The ODIs will be followed by three T20Is starting from December 4.

The Test series will begin with a Day-Night game at Adelaide from December 17, followed by the Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne. Skipper Virat Kohli will miss the last three matches as he will be on paternity during that time. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will in probability step up to lead the side in Kohli’s absence.