'We understand the love for MS Dhoni but...': Fleming's eye-catching message for CSK fans ahead of IPL 2023 final

The Chennai Super Kings will be out to chase a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title on Sunday night when they take on the defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The CSK qualified for the final after beating the same opposition in the first qualifier, and will be aiming at a repeat; Dhoni's men last lifted the title in 2021. Ahead of the blockbuster clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming posted a heartwarming tweet expressing gratitude to the franchise's fans, who turned up in large numbers everywhere the Super Kings played this season.

Stephen Fleming (L) with MS Dhoni(PTI)

“Not long now until the final game so a perfect time to say ‘thank you’ for all the support that the team has received this year. We all understand the love for the captain but to see the grounds so full of yellow has been truely amazing. enjoy tonight, it should be a cracker,” Fleming wrote on his official Twitter account.

With speculations rife over MS Dhoni's future in the IPL, CSK fans thronged the stadiums for franchise's matches across the country. Dhoni is yet to take a decision on his IPL playing career, however, insisting that he still has time to think on the same.

"I don't know, I have eight to nine months to decide, the small auction may be around December, so why take that headache right now?" Dhoni had said after Chennai beat champions Gujarat Titans in Tuesday's qualifier.

“I have ample time to decide.”

The former India captain, who led the side to two World Cup titles, has been hampered by knee issues this season and wore a brace in the match against the Titans.

"I will always be there for CSK, whether that is in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside... I don't really know," Dhoni said.

"Frankly, it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of home for literally four months... It takes a lot, but I have ample time to decide."

