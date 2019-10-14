‘We’ve got to be realistic’: New England coach Chris Silverwood has his say on James Anderson’s future

cricket

Newly-appointed England cricket team coach Chris Silverwood has his say on the future of star pacer James Anderson. The 37-year-old missed most parts of the Ashes due injury and in his bid to regain fitness, Anderson has been training with English Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Anderson will miss England’s tour of New Zealand however, he is trying hard to get back in scheme of things for their tour of South Africa.

Silverwood has now spoken out regarding the future of Anderson and stated if both him and Stuart Broad are injury-free, they remain automatic choices in the teams considering their vast experience of playing at top level.

“If they’re both fit, it’s difficult to look past them, isn’t it? It’s a great headache to have,” Silverwood was quoted as saying by Cricket365. “When you look at the amount of wickets they’ve got between them it’s phenomenal.”

“Jimmy’s great. He takes wickets, he’s got a lot of knowledge in there that he can share with the players coming in.

“I think it will be up to him to let us know, and I think he will, when he’s had enough, but who wouldn’t want a world-class bowler like him in the line-up? He is phenomenal. He gets wickets all round the world,” he added.

The agreement with Manchester City will allow Anderson to use the facilities at the Etihad campus for the next two months. He will be accompanied by England’s head of strength and conditioning Rob Ahmun.

The pair met with City’s head of sports science, Sam Erith, on Tuesday to discuss the arrangement. Anderson has also previously trained in the off-season at Burnley.

The 37-year-old Anderson was able to bowl just four overs in the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston and later walked off the field after suffering the same injury he first sustained while playing for Lancashire at Sedburgh this year.

He has been left out of the England squad for two Tests against New Zealand later this year.

Anderson is the leading wicket-taker for England in Tests as he has 575 wickets to his credit. He recently surpassed former Australia pacer Glenn Mcgrath to become the most prolific seam bowler of all time.

