e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

‘We’ve got to be realistic’: New England coach Chris Silverwood has his say on James Anderson’s future

James Anderson is the leading wicket-taker for England in Tests as he has 575 wickets to his credit. He recently surpassed former Glenn Mcgrath to become the most prolific seam bowler of all time.

cricket Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of England cricketer James Anderson.
File image of England cricketer James Anderson.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Newly-appointed England cricket team coach Chris Silverwood has his say on the future of star pacer James Anderson. The 37-year-old missed most parts of the Ashes due injury and in his bid to regain fitness, Anderson has been training with English Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Anderson will miss England’s tour of New Zealand however, he is trying hard to get back in scheme of things for their tour of South Africa.

Also Read: Ganguly identifies immediate challenges ahead of beginning of BCCI’s new era

Silverwood has now spoken out regarding the future of Anderson and stated if both him and Stuart Broad are injury-free, they remain automatic choices in the teams considering their vast experience of playing at top level.

“If they’re both fit, it’s difficult to look past them, isn’t it? It’s a great headache to have,” Silverwood was quoted as saying by Cricket365. “When you look at the amount of wickets they’ve got between them it’s phenomenal.”

“Jimmy’s great. He takes wickets, he’s got a lot of knowledge in there that he can share with the players coming in.

“I think it will be up to him to let us know, and I think he will, when he’s had enough, but who wouldn’t want a world-class bowler like him in the line-up? He is phenomenal. He gets wickets all round the world,” he added.

The agreement with Manchester City will allow Anderson to use the facilities at the Etihad campus for the next two months. He will be accompanied by England’s head of strength and conditioning Rob Ahmun.

Also Read: Umesh Yadav throws challenge to young players aiming for India spot

The pair met with City’s head of sports science, Sam Erith, on Tuesday to discuss the arrangement. Anderson has also previously trained in the off-season at Burnley.

The 37-year-old Anderson was able to bowl just four overs in the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston and later walked off the field after suffering the same injury he first sustained while playing for Lancashire at Sedburgh this year.

He has been left out of the England squad for two Tests against New Zealand later this year.

Anderson is the leading wicket-taker for England in Tests as he has 575 wickets to his credit. He recently surpassed former Australia pacer Glenn Mcgrath to become the most prolific seam bowler of all time.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 14:01 IST

tags
top news
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘You have made India and Bangla proud,’ Mamata Banerjee to Sourav Ganguly
‘You have made India and Bangla proud,’ Mamata Banerjee to Sourav Ganguly
Sanjay Nirupam’s defence is a tweet attack on ‘nikamma’ in Congress
Sanjay Nirupam’s defence is a tweet attack on ‘nikamma’ in Congress
13 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
13 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh KhanGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Varun Dhawan
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket