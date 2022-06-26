Weeks after Mithali Raj's retirement, Harmanpreet Kaur overtakes former captain to script big India record

Weeks after Mithali Raj's retirement, her successor Harmanpreet Kaur scripted a massive record and overtook the former as the highest run-scorer among Indian women cricketers in the format of the game. Kaur, who is currently leading the Indian unit in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, achieved the feat in the second encounter in Dambulla, which the tourists won by five wickets.

Kaur scored an unbeaten 31 off 32 deliveries with the help of two fours as India chased down the 126-run target with five balls to spare. Kaur now stands at top of the list with 2372 runs from 123 matches, eight ahead of Mithali, who has 2364 runs from 89 encounters.

In fact, Kaur is the only Indian women cricketer to slam a ton in this format. She scored the ton against New Zealand in the 2018 edition of the T20 World Cup.

Smriti Mandhana stands third on the list with 2011 runs from 86 matches, while Jemimah Rodrigues is fourth and has 1094 runs from 52 matches.

New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates currently tops the chart among the women cricketers. The 34-year-old has so far accumulated 3380 runs from 126 matches.

Overall Kaur stands at the seventh position, while Raj is the only other Indian present in the top 10.

