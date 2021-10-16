‘Well done CSK, the fantastic MSD’: Ganguly, Sehwag, Gambhir, others congratulate Chennai Super Kings on 4th title win

Several cricket experts and fans had written off Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after they failed to qualify for the playoffs last year, for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. They were trolled for having older players in their camp and not living up to expectations. But one poor season can’t define the legacy of CSK and that’s what they proved on Friday in Dubai.

CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders for the first time in an IPL final to clinch their fourth title. Not just the final face-off but Dhoni and his men were impeccable throughout the season. Though they lost their first game to Delhi Capitals, the way they came back in the tournament was simply superb. They maintained themselves at the top half of the table throughout the season and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs and then the final.

On Friday, when Dhoni lifted the IPL trophy for the fourth time, the fans erupted in joy while the experts were delighted with the scenes at the Dubai International Stadium. The cricket fraternity showered praises on CSK with congratulatory messages on social media.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Congratulations @ChennaiIPL! Don’t worry @KKRiders, we’re still 2 out of 3. Keep ur heads up!”

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and congratulated Dhoni & Co. He said, “Iconic Team and an outstanding leader. Champion Super Kings. Congratulations on Trophy No 4 . #IPLFinal”

Iconic Team and an outstanding leader.

Here are some more reactions:

They relied on experience and they kept the core of the team together under @msdhoni. What a revelation @ruutu1331 was, and in partnership with @faf1307, they were 1,2 in the orange cap (most runs). How do you beat that?!



Absolutely outstanding!



Well done to CSK



I mean, they pretty darn good 👍



Final ka muqabla ho or Csk ka naam naa ho,naamumkin! Congratulations #csk #IPLFinal — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 15, 2021

Congratulations on A fantastic IPL for the experienced and settled @ChennaiIPL team. @KKRiders great IPL and well played throughout.Great final indeed ! 👏👏 — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) October 15, 2021

After the setback last season, not many gave @ChennaiIPL a chance this year. But it is that ability of @msdhoni to convert adversity into opportunity that Chennai played outstanding cricket and are deserving champions. Whistle Podu #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/YV5KuntmFU — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 15, 2021

India’s Team mentor might be better off playing in the T20 WC … 😜😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 15, 2021

Many congratulations to @ChennaiIPL on winning their fourth IPL title. Brilliantly team effort and wonderfully led by @msdhoni . #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/BT4VSa6Wn7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 15, 2021

Earlier on Friday, in-form Faf du Plessis hit a magnificent 86 off 59 balls, laced with seven fours and three sixes, to help CSK post 192 for 3 after they were invited to bat. Chasing an imposing target of 193, KKR could manage 165 for 9 in their 20 overs with Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer hitting 51 and 50 respectively.

From 91 for no loss in the 11th over, KKR slumped to 125 for 8 in the 17th over in a dramatic batting collapse to lose the final.