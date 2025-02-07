Menu Explore
‘We’ll see a different kind of captain before Champions Trophy': Suresh Raina on Rohit Sharma's poor form

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 07, 2025 01:23 PM IST

Raina said if Rohit manages to score runs in the remaining two ODIs vs England, then a different kind of captain will turn up in the Champions Trophy.

Nothing is going right for India captain Rohit Sharma. Be it Test cricket, ODIs or Ranji Trophy, runs seem to have deserted the Indian captain for good. In his 16 innings across formats, Rohit has managed just 166 runs. 2024 ended to be his worst year as a Test batter when his average dropped below 25 for the first time in a calendar year. After BCCI's diktat, Rohit made himself available for a Ranji Trophy match after nearly a decade, but he managed 3 and 28 there, too. A lot was expected from Rohit in the three-match ODI series against England in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy. After all, he was returning to the format that he had ruled for more than a decade.

India's captain Rohit Sharma returns to pavilion after being dismissed by England's Saqib Mahmood(PTI)
India's captain Rohit Sharma returns to pavilion after being dismissed by England's Saqib Mahmood(PTI)

However, much to the disappointment of the huge crowd at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, which erupted as soon as they saw a padded-up Rohit Sharma walk out from the dressing room, the Indian captain lasted only 7 balls in the first ODI against England. Rohit skied an innocuous delivery from Saqib Mahmood while trying to play the flick shot that got him loads of boundaries in the past. But on Thursday, he went through with the shot way too early. The closed bat face gave him no chance and he was dismissed for 2.

This was Rohit's seventh single-digit score in his last 10 innings in international cricket. Former India batter Suresh Raina said the Jamta track was ideal for Rohit to get back in form, but the opener did not give himself enough time to assess the pace of the wicket.

"I think this wicket would have been a good one for Rohit Sharma’s comeback had he applied himself a bit more," Raina said on Sports18.

With less than two weeks to go before India's first match against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy, Rohit's form will be one concern for the Indian team management.

Raina, who has played a lot of white-ball cricket and has seen him grow into one of the biggest names of Indian cricket, said if Rohit somehow manages to score runs in the remaining two ODIs in Cuttack and Ahmedabad, then a different kind of captain will turn up in the Champions Trophy.

"Now, the team will move to Cuttack, where he could also perform well. If he finds form before the Champions Trophy, then we’ll see a different kind of captain and a different kind of approach from him," said Raina.

India got off to a winning start courtesy of some fantastic bowling performances by Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Harshit, backed up by Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill'sm fireworks with the bat, but they will be slightly worried about another star batter, Virat Kohli's fitness. Kohli missed the series opener due to a sore knee.

"That’s why the question of whether Virat Kohli will be fit in time is crucial, because having the top three play together in these two matches before the big tournament is very important," said Raina.

ICC Champions Trophy
