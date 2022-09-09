'We're working on that. This has been troubling us for a long time': Harmanpreet Kaur identifies India's major weakness

Silver medallists of the women's cricket event at Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, the Indian women's cricket team will return to action on Saturday when the side takes on England in the first T20I of the series against England. Over the past few years, India have faced significant trouble in closing out matches – the most recent example of it being the gold medal match against Australia in CWG 2022, where the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side faced a massive batting collapse.

The side was at 118/2 in the 163-run chase, and was eventually bowled out on 152 to miss out on the elusive gold medal. Captain Harmanpreet reflected on India's inability of not closing out games on the eve of the first T20I against England on Saturday.

"We are working on that. I know for a long time these things have been troubling us. We need to show some patience and after a while we will start getting the results also," Harmanpreet said.

“That is why this time we have added two more batters Dayalan Hemalatha and KP Navgire in the side who can finish the game for us. They have done really well in domestic cricket, scored good amount of runs. We need to have balance in our side in the lower order, when there is balance things become easier,” she added.

The 33-year old also shared the batting approach by the Indian team in upcoming matches in order to produce better results.

“We need to be a bit flexible when it comes to batting because sometimes you had to see who is bowling and whose performance is better against her and who can get those runs for us. Batting wise we will be very flexible. We will take calls according to match situations,” explained the right-handed batter.

Indian women cricket team is in England on a two-week white-ball tour that will comprise three T20Is and as many ODIs. The T20Is will be held in Hove (September 10), Derby (September 13) and Bristol (September 15), while the ODIs are slated to be organised at Hove (September 18), Canetrbury (September 21) and the Lord’s (September 24).

