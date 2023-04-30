'Were you telling batters where you will bowl? Unbelievable': Akram absolutely destroys Arshdeep, Rabada in fiery rant
Wasim Akram tore into Arsdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada after the duo was smashed for 106 runs in their combined eight overs during the game against LSG.
The 2023 Indian Premier League game between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants saw the latter recording the second-highest total in the tournament's history. The LSG scored 257/5 in 20 overs, and even as the Kings produced a supreme batting effort as well, they could only reach 202. PBKS frontline pacers Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada proved highly expensive in the game, with both conceding 50+ runs n their four-over quota. While Arshdeep registered figures of 1/54, Rabada took two wickets, leaking 52.
Former Pakistan captain and pace bowling legend Wasim Akram came down hard at the PBKS duo following the game; he wondered whether the bowlers practice different variations and gave suggestions on tackling the power-hitting from batters.
“Unbelievable. In our times, we would've won with 257 on the board. You see, this is what I talk about. I understand T20 is difficult for bowlers. But if I was a bowler in today's era and I was getting hit with a particular run-up and side, I would make my run-up more angular and come from around the wicket,” Akram told Sportskeeda as he talked about the game.
"I haven't seen many right-handed bowlers, except probably Dwayne Bravo, who could bowl yorkers outside off-stump from around the wicket. And that comes with practice. You can come from around the wicket, or maybe run from behind the umpire. The idea is to create a doubt in batsman's mind. These guys don't.
“Rabada and Arshdeep conceded 106 runs in their 8 overs. Were you bowling full-tosses? Or were you telling the batters in advance, 'I'll bowl there, hit me for six'. Unbelievable. I know bowlers get hit, but this is carnage,” Akram further said.
LSG opener Kyle Mayers (54) and Marcus Stoinis (72) slammed half-centuries, while Nichloas Pooran scored at a strike rate of 236.84, smashing 45 off just 19 deliveries in the innings. For LSG, the side's young Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq played a key role in its win, registering figures of 3/30 in four overs.