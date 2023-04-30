'Were you telling batters where you will bowl? Unbelievable': Akram absolutely destroys Arshdeep, Rabada in fiery rant

The 2023 Indian Premier League game between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants saw the latter recording the second-highest total in the tournament's history. The LSG scored 257/5 in 20 overs, and even as the Kings produced a supreme batting effort as well, they could only reach 202. PBKS frontline pacers Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada proved highly expensive in the game, with both conceding 50+ runs n their four-over quota. While Arshdeep registered figures of 1/54, Rabada took two wickets, leaking 52. Arshdeep Singh; Wasim Akram(IPL/File)

Former Pakistan captain and pace bowling legend Wasim Akram came down hard at the PBKS duo following the game; he wondered whether the bowlers practice different variations and gave suggestions on tackling the power-hitting from batters.

“Unbelievable. In our times, we would've won with 257 on the board. You see, this is what I talk about. I understand T20 is difficult for bowlers. But if I was a bowler in today's era and I was getting hit with a particular run-up and side, I would make my run-up more angular and come from around the wicket,” Akram told Sportskeeda as he talked about the game.

"I haven't seen many right-handed bowlers, except probably Dwayne Bravo, who could bowl yorkers outside off-stump from around the wicket. And that comes with practice. You can come from around the wicket, or maybe run from behind the umpire. The idea is to create a doubt in batsman's mind. These guys don't.

“Rabada and Arshdeep conceded 106 runs in their 8 overs. Were you bowling full-tosses? Or were you telling the batters in advance, 'I'll bowl there, hit me for six'. Unbelievable. I know bowlers get hit, but this is carnage,” Akram further said.

LSG opener Kyle Mayers (54) and Marcus Stoinis (72) slammed half-centuries, while Nichloas Pooran scored at a strike rate of 236.84, smashing 45 off just 19 deliveries in the innings. For LSG, the side's young Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq played a key role in its win, registering figures of 3/30 in four overs.

