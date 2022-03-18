Watch: West Indies bowler mock-dials her seven-month-old son in heartwarming celebration during Women's WC

West Indies' leg-spinner Afy Fletcher produced a brilliant performance in her side's game against Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup on Friday. The spinner registered figures of 3/29 in 10 overs, picking up key wickets of Fargana Hoque (23), Rumana Ahmed (0), and Ritu Moni (0) as she ran through the Bangladesh middle-order amid a narrow four-run win over the side.

Fletcher also won the hearts with an emotional celebration after she took her first wicket of the innings, when she dismissed Hoque. The leg-spinner beat Hoque's defence as the batter went for a sweep shot, striking her stump to end a 65-ball resistance from the right-hander.

After taking the wicket, Fletcher pretended to dial a number on her palm for a video call and said, “Hi baby,” as she dedicated the dismissal to her 7-month old baby Audee Henry. Fletcher had recently made a return to international cricket, and celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday.

Watch the heartwarming moment in the video posted by the ICC (from 2:29 to 2:46).

Earlier, a defiant unbeaten 53 from Shemaine Campbelle saw West Indies -- who were asked to bat -- recover from 70 for 7 to post 140 for 9 in 50 overs after Bangladesh’s spinners suffocated the Caribbean team's middle order as the two sides played out a roller-coaster first ODI meeting.

Fletcher brought the West Indies back as she helped to reduce the opposition to 60 for five but Bangladesh battled back to take the league match to the final over before falling just short.

There was also a break in play as Shamilia Connell received treatment after collapsing before being helped from the field, and when the action resumed Nahida put Bangladesh within touching distance before Fariha Trisna chopped one off Taylor as the West Indies became the first side to defend 140 or less in five years.