Home / Cricket / West Indies agrees to tour Bangladesh in January

West Indies agrees to tour Bangladesh in January

Cricket West Indies said discussions will continue with Bangladesh and the West Indies players “to finetune the various arrangements in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and team management unit.”

cricket Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 19:23 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
DHAKA
West Indies cricket team.
West Indies cricket team.(REUTERS)
         

The West Indies has agreed in principle to tour Bangladesh in January and play three one-day internationals and two Tests. The approval on Tuesday followed an inspection visit. The West Indies proposes to arrive on Jan. 10 and play the ODIs from Jan. 20-25 in Dhaka and Chattogram, the first test from Feb. 3-7 in Chattogram, and the second test from Feb. 11-15 in Dhaka.

The team was the first to tour when international cricket restarted in July, touring England and, recently, New Zealand.

Bangladesh hasn’t played since March.

