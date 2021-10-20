West Indies all-rounder Fabien Allen ruled out of T20 World Cup 2021

West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2021 due to ankle injury. The attacking batter and left-arm spinner has been replaced in West Indies 15-member squad by by Akeal Hosein, following approval from the Event Technical Committe, stated ICC.

Hosein was part of the travelling reserves in the West Indies squad. Gudakesh Motie has been drafted into the squad as a fresh replacement.

Allen's absence is set to be a big blow to the two-time T20 world champions West Indies. Alongside a T20I bowling average of 27.05 and economy of 7.21, he also has a batting strike rate of 138.88 and average of 17.85, while being a firm contender for the title of the world’s greatest fielder.

Motie joins Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell and Jason Holder on the reserves list.

As a left-arm finger-spinner, Hosein was the closest to a like-for-like replacement for Allan.

The 28-year-old has played 15 matches - six T2I0s and nine ODIs - for West Indies to date and across 57 T20s has averaged 26.33 with an economy of 6.33 with the ball.

He will get his first chance to impress in Wednesday’s warm-up match between West Indies and Afghanistan, where he could feature alongside Hayden Walsh jr.

Like both Allan and Hosein, Motie is a left-arm finger-spinner who can be handy with the bat. The 26-year-old is yet to play for West Indies.

West Indies start their tournament on 23 October against England.