e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / West Indies ‘flexible’ over England tour as ECB weigh overseas offers

West Indies ‘flexible’ over England tour as ECB weigh overseas offers

CWI chief executive Johnny Grave insisted while the West Indies were open to a change of dates, player safety remained the priority.

cricket Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard , second right, speaks with umpire
West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard , second right, speaks with umpire (AP)
         

Cricket West Indies have said they are “flexible” about rearranging their tour of England but will not risk their players’ health just to complete a three-Test series.

The fixtures were all due to take place in June but Friday saw the England and Wales Cricket Board extend the delay to the start of its season until July 1.

English officials remain hopeful they can reschedule all international fixtures in a programme that also includes three more Tests against Pakistan and white-ball matches against Australia and Ireland, from July until September.

CWI chief executive Johnny Grave insisted while the West Indies were open to a change of dates, player safety remained the priority.

“Clearly playing in June is now not possible and we will continue our discussions with the ECB and other international boards on trying to find new dates,” said Grave in a statement from the governing body.

“Our respective medical teams are beginning to discuss how this (England) series could be played whilst guaranteeing the health and safety of our players and support team.

“We will be as flexible as we can without compromising the safety of our team,” Grave, himself an Englishman, added.

Even if the two boards find mutually acceptable dates, Britain’s lockdown restrictions would have to ease for the series to take place in England and even rules banning mass gatherings would likely still be in force, meaning matches would have to take place behind closed doors.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said Friday the board had received “multiple offers” from other countries to help them complete the domestic season.

His comments came after Surrey chairman Richard Thompson earlier said Abu Dhabi had offered to host matches for the ECB.

“We’ve had offers as far away as Australia and New Zealand,” said Harrison. “Those offers are on the table.

“I haven’t had anything from Abu Dhabi, but that’s not to say the offer hasn’t been made.” But Harrison, while still aiming for England to stage a full home 2020 international season, warned: “We’re probably getting to the point now where any further delays beyond where we’ve already started planning for will involve losing cricket rather than rescheduling again.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,625
Live: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,625
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news