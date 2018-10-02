West Indies pin hopes on Shannon Gabriel in Roach’s absence

Without the services of their most experienced fast bowler Kemar Roach for the opening Test against India here, West Indies have pinned hopes on Shannon Gabriel.

Roach returned home to Barbados following the death of his grandmother. He also missed the visitors’ only tour match, against the Indian Board President’s XI, in Vadodara.

Roach is expected to join the touring party midway through the Rajkot Test, and West Indies will hope Gabriel — who claimed 28 wickets across five home Tests against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka — continues with his rich form.

“Unfortunately Kemar is not back in the country yet, he had a bereavement in the family. He has had to go home to tend to the process back in Barbados. He will be rejoining the squad halfway through the Test match, he should be back in the country and ready to go for the second Test which is a shame…,” coach Stuart Law told reporters here.

“Kemar is very experienced, (he has) great skill, and he is one of the leaders in our group so he is a big loss. Having said that Shannon Gabriel has been outstanding in the last couple of Test matches in pretty similar conditions, it is hot in India, as in Australia it is too hot but as a West Indian it is hot but it is bearable,” he added.

Law, who is on his penultimate assignment as West Indies head coach before joining Middlesex, said the newcomers can also surprise India.

“Missing Kemar is a big loss but we have got some bright talent coming through in fast bowling. We have unearthed a couple of young kids which you will hopefully see through the ODIs and T20s as well. Keemo Paul has got a big part in our recent successes and (there is) a young kid called Sherman Lewis,” he said.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 17:00 IST