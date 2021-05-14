West Indies to host South Africa, Australia and Pakistan

West Indies will host South Africa, Australia and Pakistan in a summer of cricket involving four test matches, three one-day internationals and 15 Twenty20 games.

South Africa, which will be touring the West Indies in a bilateral series for the first time since 2010, plays two test matches at St. Lucia, starting June 10. Grenada hosts five T20 games between the two teams from June 26 to July 3.

Australia will play only white-ball cricket — five Twenty20s at St. Lucia from July 9-16 and three ODIs at Barbados from July 20-24.

Cricket West Indies and the Pakistan Cricket Board have agreed to replace one of their planned three test matches with two additional T20s, with both teams keeping an eye on this year’s Twenty20 World Cup in India. Barbados will host two T20s on July 27-28 while the remaining three T20s take place in Guyana from July 31 to Aug. 3.

Jamaica has been chosen to host both test matches between West Indies and Pakistan. The first test starts August 12.

“It is not yet determined whether fans will be able to attend matches in person,” Cricket West Indies said.