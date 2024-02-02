West Indies Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Super Six - Match 8 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM
West Indies Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Super Six - Match 8 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 01:30 PM
West Indies Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Super Six - Match 8 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 02 Feb 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Diamond Oval, Kimberley
West Indies Under-19 squad -
Adrian Weir, Jordan Johnson, Mavendra ...Read More Dindyal, Steve Wedderburn, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Sealy, Tarrique Edward, Devonie Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Stephan Pascal, Deshawn James, Isai Thorne, Nathan Edward, Raneico Smith, Reon Edwards
Australia Under-19 squad -
Harjas Singh, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen, Ollie Peake, Sam Konstas, Aidan O Connor, Tom Campbell, Lachlan Aitken, Ryan Hicks, Callum Vidler, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Rafael Macmillan, Tom Straker
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 02, 2024 12:41 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of Super Six - Match 8 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024
West Indies Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Match Details
Super Six - Match 8 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 between West Indies Under-19 and Australia Under-19 to be held at Diamond Oval, Kimberley at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.Share this article