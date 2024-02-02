 West Indies Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Super Six - Match 8 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM | Hindustan Times
West Indies Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Super Six - Match 8 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM
Live

West Indies Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Super Six - Match 8 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM

Feb 02, 2024 12:41 PM IST
West Indies Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Super Six - Match 8 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 01:30 PM

Venue : Diamond Oval, Kimberley

West Indies Under-19 squad -
Adrian Weir, Jordan Johnson, Mavendra Dindyal, Steve Wedderburn, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Sealy, Tarrique Edward, Devonie Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Stephan Pascal, Deshawn James, Isai Thorne, Nathan Edward, Raneico Smith, Reon Edwards
Australia Under-19 squad -
Harjas Singh, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen, Ollie Peake, Sam Konstas, Aidan O Connor, Tom Campbell, Lachlan Aitken, Ryan Hicks, Callum Vidler, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Rafael Macmillan, Tom Straker

Follow all the updates here:

    West Indies Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Match Details
    Super Six - Match 8 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 between West Indies Under-19 and Australia Under-19 to be held at Diamond Oval, Kimberley at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
West Indies Under-19 Australia Under-19 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 + 2 more
