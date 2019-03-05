Today in New Delhi, India
West Indies vs England 1st T20I in St Lucia Live Score and Updates

West Indies vs England: Follow West Indies vs England 1st T20I in St Lucia Live Score and Updates here.

cricket Updated: Mar 05, 2019 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mark Wood (L) and Chris Woakes (R) of England congratulate Darren Bravo (2L) and Shimron Hetmyer (2R) .(AFP)

Live Updates: England and West Indies look to start the series well as both teams take on each other in the first T20I encounter in St Lucia. Earlier, England’s batting line-up imploded in familiar fashion before Chris Gayle inspired the West Indies to a seven-wicket triumph in the fifth and final ODI international to ensure the series ended drawn at 2-2.

Follow West Indies vs England 1st T20I in St Lucia Live Score and Updates here -

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 23:42 IST

