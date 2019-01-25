 West Indies vs England 1st Test Day 3 Scorecard and Live Updates
West Indies vs England 1st Test Day 3 Scorecard and Live Updates

cricket Updated: Jan 25, 2019 19:19 IST
Kemar Roach (C) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Ben Stokes of England.(AFP)

Preview: An astonishing day two ended with West Indies in a strong but not necessarily impregnable position against England, 339 runs ahead in their second innings with four wickets remaining in the first Test in Barbados.

Eighteen wickets fell on a Kensington Oval pitch that despite the carnage seemed quite decent for batting, as England were bowled out for 77, the lowest ever test score in Bridgetown.

Kemar Roach was the chief destroyer, ripping through the batting lineup and taking five for 17 off 11 fiery overs as England crumbled to their fourth-lowest total in a test against West Indies.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019

