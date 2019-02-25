West Indies vs England, 3rd ODI: Scorecard and Live Updates

England have won the toss and elected to field in their third ODI against West Indies at St George’s. The two sides head into the game tied at 1-1 with the visitors having won the first match before hosts levelled the five-match series with a comprehensive win in the second.

The rain has delayed play.

Squads:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 20:15 IST