West Indies vs England, 4th ODI in Grenada: Live score and updates

Live updates: West Indies’ captain Jason Holder has won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the fourth ODI in Grenada. The series is tied at 1-1 after the third ODI was abandoned due to rain.

Teams:

England: Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

Windies: Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 19:01 IST