 West Indies vs England, 4th ODI in Grenada: Live score and updates
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

West Indies vs England, 4th ODI in Grenada: Live score and updates

Follow live updates from the fourth ODI between West Indies and England here.

cricket Updated: Feb 27, 2019 19:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
West Indies,England,4th ODI
File image of Eoin Morgan.(AFP)

Live updates: West Indies’ captain Jason Holder has won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the fourth ODI in Grenada. The series is tied at 1-1 after the third ODI was abandoned due to rain.

Teams:

England: Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

Windies: Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Follow scorecard from the match here -

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 19:01 IST

tags

more from cricket