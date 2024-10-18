West Indies vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: NZ win toss, opt to bat

West Indies vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: In what is expected to be a thriller, West Indies take on New Zealand in the second Women's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final, in Sharjah on Friday. Both sides weren't expected to make it to the last four but defied all odds. New Zealand reached their first semi-final since 2016, while West Indies are in their first since 2018. New Zealand have never reached a final, after ending as runners-up in the first two editions in 2009 and 2010. Meanwhile, West Indies have never reached a final, other than their 2016 title win. West Indies' 2016 title run also included a win against New Zealand....Read More

New Zealand were totally dominant in their opening win vs India. Despite losing to Australia, they fought back with wins vs Sri Lanka and Pakistan. On the other hand, West Indies began their campaign with a heavy 10-wicket defeat to South Africa. But then bounced with a hat-trick of wins.

New Zealand are well-equipped in all departments. Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates have been in good form at the top of the order. Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine have also contributed with the bat. In the bowling department, New Zealand have been good and will look to replicate that form in the semis.

Speaking ahead of the match, New Zealand captain Devine said, "Steph [Stafanie Taylor] and Deandra [Dottin] are two giants of the game and it is cool to be able to see them have success, and you know, to empathise with them and to know what it means to them as well. It's sort of been a bit similar for me and some of the old girls in the Kiwi team."

For West Indies, the focus will be on Hayley Matthews. The captain was in poor form in the first two games, but then put in a good display with a half-century against England. Afy Fletcher has been West Indies' best bowler, and she will be looking to dominate.