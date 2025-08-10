West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs PAK live on TV and online

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan will look to seal the three-match series when they take the field against West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday in Trinidad. The visitors registered a comprehensive five-wicket win as the side chased down the target of 281 with seven balls to spare. Mohammad Rizwan led from the front as he hit a half-century. However, the standout performer was Hasan Nawaz as he played an unbeaten knock of 63 runs off 54 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes. West Indies will take on Pakistan in the 2nd ODI on Sunday. (AFP)

Babar Azam also chipped in with a useful knock of 47 off 64 balls. Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi returned with four wickets as Pakistan bundled out the West Indies for 280 inside the allotted fifty overs.

Apart from Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah also returned with three wickets.

Squads:

West Indies: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Johann Layne, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Evin Lewis.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the first ODI between West Indies and Pakistan:

When will the 2nd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan be played?

The 2nd ODI T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, August 10. The contest will begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan take place?

The 2nd ODI between the West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan?

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will not be telecast live on any channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan?

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.