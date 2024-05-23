Explore
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi 34oC
Hindustan Times News
Games
HomeHT Home
E-Paper
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad liteA Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon
HT Premium ArticlesExpertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon
Quickreads SegmentNews brief in summary format
epaper-icon
HT E-paperAccess digital news experience
subc-pop
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi340C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies score after 8 overs is 82/1

    May 24, 2024 1:10 AM IST
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 82/1 after 8 overs, Brandon King at 66 runs and Kyle Mayers at 7 runs
    Key Events
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score :

    West Indies Innings Highlights :

    • West Indies 50/1 in 4.5 overs
    • B King 8th T20I fifty: 50 runs in 26 balls (6x4) (3x6)
    • Mandatory Power play (1-6): West Indies 64/1
      ...Read More

      Follow all the updates here:
      May 24, 2024 1:10 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 82/1 after 8 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
      West Indies
      Brandon King 66 (37)
      Kyle Mayers 7 (6)
      South Africa
      Gerald Coetzee 0/22 (2)

      May 24, 2024 1:06 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Six on Gerald Coetzee bowling . West Indies at 79/1 after 7.2 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: SIX! BANG! Exceptional shot!

      May 24, 2024 1:03 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 73/1 after 7 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
      West Indies
      Kyle Mayers 6 (5)
      Brandon King 60 (32)
      South Africa
      Bjorn Fortuin 0/14 (2)

      May 24, 2024 1:02 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Six on Bjorn Fortuin bowling . West Indies at 70/1 after 6.3 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: SIX! What a shot! Straight as an arrow!

      May 24, 2024 12:59 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 64/1 after 6 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
      West Indies
      Brandon King 51 (27)
      Kyle Mayers 6 (4)
      South Africa
      Lungi Ngidi 0/23 (2)

      May 24, 2024 12:59 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Four on Lungi Ngidi bowling . West Indies at 63/1 after 5.5 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! FIFTY FOR KING! A captain's knock and this has come at a quick time as well.

      May 24, 2024 12:57 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Four on Lungi Ngidi bowling . West Indies at 57/1 after 5.1 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR AGAIN! Lungi Ngidi sees the batter advance down the track and bangs this hard into the pitch, Brandon King goes for the pull but gets hurried, the ball flies off the top edge over the keeper's head for a boundary.

      May 24, 2024 12:54 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 53/1 after 5 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
      West Indies
      Brandon King 41 (22)
      Kyle Mayers 5 (3)
      South Africa
      Andile Phehlukwayo 0/13 (1)

      May 24, 2024 12:54 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Six on Andile Phehlukwayo bowling . West Indies at 52/1 after 4.5 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: SIX! All the way! Full and at the stumps, Brandon King picks the length early and comes down the pitch, gives himself a bit of room before whacking it over long off for a maximum.

      May 24, 2024 12:52 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Four on Andile Phehlukwayo bowling . West Indies at 46/1 after 4.3 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Not the first time that Brandon King has got a boundary off the inside edge. Slower one, pitched up around off, King looks to fetch and swing across the line but gets an inside edge just inches past the leg stump and into the fine leg fence.

      May 24, 2024 12:49 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 40/1 after 4 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
      West Indies
      Kyle Mayers 4 (2)
      Brandon King 29 (17)
      South Africa
      Ottniel Baartman 1/6 (1)

      May 24, 2024 12:49 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Kyle Mayers smashed a Four on Ottniel Baartman bowling . West Indies at 40/1 after 3.5 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! What timing first up!

      May 24, 2024 12:48 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Johnson Charles is out and West Indies at 36/1 after 3.4 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! The two debutants combine to hand South Africa their first wicket and Johnson Charles walks back without doing any damage.

      May 24, 2024 12:43 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 34/0 after 3 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
      West Indies
      Brandon King 28 (16)
      Johnson Charles 0 (2)
      South Africa
      Gerald Coetzee 0/13 (1)

      May 24, 2024 12:43 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Four on Gerald Coetzee bowling . West Indies at 31/0 after 2.5 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Nothing going the bowler's way at the moment.

      May 24, 2024 12:43 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Six on Gerald Coetzee bowling . West Indies at 27/0 after 2.4 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: SIX! A well-directed bumper and two fielders in catching positions but the wind has taken the ball over the fence.

      May 24, 2024 12:43 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Four on Gerald Coetzee bowling . West Indies at 21/0 after 2.3 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR LEG BYES! Hard-length ball aimed at the mid riff at about 139 clicks, Brandon King looks to swivel and pull but gets hurried and the ball goes off the thigh pad into the fine leg fence for a boundary.

      May 24, 2024 12:39 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 17/0 after 2 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
      West Indies
      Brandon King 16 (10)
      Johnson Charles 0 (2)
      South Africa
      Lungi Ngidi 0/12 (1)

      May 24, 2024 12:38 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Six on Lungi Ngidi bowling . West Indies at 16/0 after 1.5 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: SIX! Brandon King doesn't miss three times in a row and finally gets the big hit away.

      May 24, 2024 12:35 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Four on Lungi Ngidi bowling . West Indies at 10/0 after 1.1 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Uh, oh! A bit of debut jitters from Ryan Rickelton as he makes a meal of that one.

      May 24, 2024 12:33 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 5/0 after 1 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
      West Indies
      Johnson Charles 0 (2)
      Brandon King 5 (4)
      South Africa
      Bjorn Fortuin 0/5 (1)

      May 24, 2024 12:32 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Four on Bjorn Fortuin bowling . West Indies at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! The last ball was just a sighter and Brandon King is underway with a fine shot.

      May 24, 2024 12:06 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Rassie van der Dussen (C), Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottniel Baartman, Lungi Ngidi.

      May 24, 2024 12:06 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King (C), Johnson Charles (WK), Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Fabian Allen, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy.

      May 24, 2024 12:04 AM IST

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Toss Update

      West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa won the toss and elected to field

      Load More
      Newer UpdatesOlder Updates
      News cricket West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies score after 8 overs is 82/1

      IPL 2024 Coverage

      • mint-logo
      • HH-logo
      • mint-lounge
      • HT_Auto
      • ht-tech
      • ht-bangla
      • healthshots
      • OTT-icon
      • slurrp-icon
      • smartcast-logo
      • ht-kannada
      • ht-tamil
      • ht-telugu
      • ht-marathi
      © 2024 HindustanTimes