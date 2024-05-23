West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies score after 8 overs is 82/1
- 1:10 AM IST, May 24West Indies at 82/1 after 8 overs
- 1:06 AM IST, May 24Brandon King smashed a Six on Gerald Coetzee bowling . West Indies at 79/1 after 7.2 overs
- 1:03 AM IST, May 24West Indies at 73/1 after 7 overs
- 1:02 AM IST, May 24Brandon King smashed a Six on Bjorn Fortuin bowling . West Indies at 70/1 after 6.3 overs
- 12:59 AM IST, May 24West Indies at 64/1 after 6 overs
- 12:59 AM IST, May 24Brandon King smashed a Four on Lungi Ngidi bowling . West Indies at 63/1 after 5.5 overs
- 12:57 AM IST, May 24Brandon King smashed a Four on Lungi Ngidi bowling . West Indies at 57/1 after 5.1 overs
- 12:54 AM IST, May 24West Indies at 53/1 after 5 overs
- 12:54 AM IST, May 24Brandon King smashed a Six on Andile Phehlukwayo bowling . West Indies at 52/1 after 4.5 overs
- 12:52 AM IST, May 24Brandon King smashed a Four on Andile Phehlukwayo bowling . West Indies at 46/1 after 4.3 overs
- 12:49 AM IST, May 24West Indies at 40/1 after 4 overs
- 12:49 AM IST, May 24Kyle Mayers smashed a Four on Ottniel Baartman bowling . West Indies at 40/1 after 3.5 overs
- 12:48 AM IST, May 24It’s a Wicket. Johnson Charles is out and West Indies at 36/1 after 3.4 overs
- 12:43 AM IST, May 24West Indies at 34/0 after 3 overs
- 12:43 AM IST, May 24Brandon King smashed a Four on Gerald Coetzee bowling . West Indies at 31/0 after 2.5 overs
- 12:43 AM IST, May 24Brandon King smashed a Six on Gerald Coetzee bowling . West Indies at 27/0 after 2.4 overs
- 12:43 AM IST, May 24Brandon King smashed a Four on Gerald Coetzee bowling . West Indies at 21/0 after 2.3 overs
- 12:39 AM IST, May 24West Indies at 17/0 after 2 overs
- 12:38 AM IST, May 24Brandon King smashed a Six on Lungi Ngidi bowling . West Indies at 16/0 after 1.5 overs
- 12:35 AM IST, May 24Brandon King smashed a Four on Lungi Ngidi bowling . West Indies at 10/0 after 1.1 overs
- 12:33 AM IST, May 24West Indies at 5/0 after 1 overs
- 12:32 AM IST, May 24Brandon King smashed a Four on Bjorn Fortuin bowling . West Indies at 4/0 after 0.2 overs
- 12:06 AM IST, May 24South Africa Playing XI
- 12:06 AM IST, May 24West Indies Playing XI
- 12:04 AM IST, May 24Toss Update
- 4 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score :
West Indies Innings Highlights :
