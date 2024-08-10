Live
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: 1st Test (Day 4) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25 to start at 07:30 PM
Aug 10, 2024 6:38 PM IST
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 4) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25. Match will start at 07:30 PM
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25
Day 3 Highlights :
- South Africa 351/8 in 115.2 overs
- Innings Break: South Africa 357/10 in 117.4 overs
- Referral 1 (6.6 ovs): SA against K Brathwaite (Caught) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, SA: 2)
- Change of ball: West Indies 27/0 in 11.2 overs
- Drinks: West Indies 27/0 in 11.2 overs
- K Brathwaite dropped on 7 by A Markram in 14.4 overs
- West Indies 50/0 in 22.1 overs
- 1st wicket partnership: 50 off 133 balls between K Brathwaite (12) and M Louis (34)
- Lunch: West Indies 53/1 in 27.0 overs
- Rain Stoppage: West Indies 53/1 in 27.0 overs
- Rain Stoppage: West Indies 57/1 in 28.0 overs
- West Indies 100/1 in 42.0 overs
- Drinks: West Indies 100/1 in 42.0 overs
- 2nd wicket partnership: 50 off 101 balls between K Brathwaite (18) and K Carty (32)
- Rain Stoppage: West Indies 114/2 in 49.3 overs
- Tea: West Indies 114/2 in 49.3 overs
- Wet Ground Condition: West Indies 114/2 in 49.3 overs
- Stumps: West Indies 145/4 in 67.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day4) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25
West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
1st Test (Day4) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.