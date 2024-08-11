Explore
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
    Live
    SA
    Yet to bat
    WI
    Yet to bat
    SA lead by 182 runs
    Live

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa score after 10 overs is 57/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 11, 2024 7:21 PM IST
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 57/0 after 10 overs, Tony de Zorzi at 28 runs and Aiden Markram at 22 runs
    Key Events
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score :

    Day 5 Highlights :
    • South Africa 50/0 in 8.3 overs
    • 1st wicket partnership: 50 off 52 balls between de Zorzi (26) and A Markram (17)
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 11, 2024 7:21 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 57/0 after 10 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Tony de Zorzi 28 (34)
    Aiden Markram 22 (27)
    West Indies
    Kemar Roach 0/25 (5)

    Aug 11, 2024 7:16 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 54/0 after 9 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Aiden Markram 21 (23)
    Tony de Zorzi 26 (32)
    West Indies
    Jayden Seales 0/22 (3)

    Aug 11, 2024 7:16 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Aiden Markram smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . South Africa at 54/0 after 8.5 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Uppish but in the gap!

    Aug 11, 2024 7:15 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Aiden Markram smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . South Africa at 48/0 after 8.2 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Flayed away! Seales errs in line and length as this is short and wide on off. Aiden Markram has the license to go after it. Throws his hands at the delivery and it flies well wide of backward point for a boundary.

    Aug 11, 2024 7:11 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 41/0 after 8 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Tony de Zorzi 23 (31)
    Aiden Markram 11 (18)
    West Indies
    Kemar Roach 0/22 (4)

    Aug 11, 2024 7:08 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 40/0 after 7 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Aiden Markram 11 (18)
    Tony de Zorzi 22 (25)
    West Indies
    Jayden Seales 0/9 (2)

    Aug 11, 2024 7:04 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 36/0 after 6 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Tony de Zorzi 20 (22)
    Aiden Markram 9 (15)
    West Indies
    Kemar Roach 0/21 (3)

    Aug 11, 2024 7:04 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Tony de Zorzi smashed a Four on Kemar Roach bowling . South Africa at 36/0 after 5.6 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Good shot! Roach hurls it on a back of a length, on off, Tony de Zorzi picks up the length early and employs the short-arm jab. Just times it to the right of mid-wicket and picks up a boundary.

    Aug 11, 2024 6:38 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day5) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25

    West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
    1st Test (Day5) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

