West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa score after 10 overs is 57/0
- 32 Mins agoSouth Africa at 57/0 after 10 overs
- 37 Mins agoSouth Africa at 54/0 after 9 overs
- 37 Mins agoAiden Markram smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . South Africa at 54/0 after 8.5 overs
- 38 Mins agoAiden Markram smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . South Africa at 48/0 after 8.2 overs
- 42 Mins agoSouth Africa at 41/0 after 8 overs
- 45 Mins agoSouth Africa at 40/0 after 7 overs
- 49 Mins agoSouth Africa at 36/0 after 6 overs
- 49 Mins agoTony de Zorzi smashed a Four on Kemar Roach bowling . South Africa at 36/0 after 5.6 overs
- 15 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day5) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25
Day 5 Highlights :
- South Africa 50/0 in 8.3 overs
- 1st wicket partnership: 50 off 52 balls between de Zorzi (26) and A Markram (17)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 57/0 after 10 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Tony de Zorzi 28 (34)
Aiden Markram 22 (27)
West Indies
Kemar Roach 0/25 (5)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 54/0 after 9 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Aiden Markram 21 (23)
Tony de Zorzi 26 (32)
West Indies
Jayden Seales 0/22 (3)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Aiden Markram smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . South Africa at 54/0 after 8.5 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Uppish but in the gap!
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Aiden Markram smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . South Africa at 48/0 after 8.2 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Flayed away! Seales errs in line and length as this is short and wide on off. Aiden Markram has the license to go after it. Throws his hands at the delivery and it flies well wide of backward point for a boundary.
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 41/0 after 8 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Tony de Zorzi 23 (31)
Aiden Markram 11 (18)
West Indies
Kemar Roach 0/22 (4)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 40/0 after 7 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Aiden Markram 11 (18)
Tony de Zorzi 22 (25)
West Indies
Jayden Seales 0/9 (2)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 36/0 after 6 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Tony de Zorzi 20 (22)
Aiden Markram 9 (15)
West Indies
Kemar Roach 0/21 (3)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Tony de Zorzi smashed a Four on Kemar Roach bowling . South Africa at 36/0 after 5.6 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Good shot! Roach hurls it on a back of a length, on off, Tony de Zorzi picks up the length early and employs the short-arm jab. Just times it to the right of mid-wicket and picks up a boundary.
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day5) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25
West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
1st Test (Day5) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.