West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa score after 9 overs is 17/1

West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 17/1 after 9 overs, Tristan Stubbs at 0 runs and Aiden Markram at 13 runs

West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 15 Aug 2024 at 07:30 PM

Venue : Guyana National Stadium, Guyana



West Indies squad -

Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Jason Holder, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Bryan Charles, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph

South Africa squad -

Aiden Markram, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Migael Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger...Read More