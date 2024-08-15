Explore
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
    Live
    SA
    Yet to bat
    WI
    Yet to bat
    SA elected to bat
    Live

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa score after 9 overs is 17/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 15, 2024 8:14 PM IST
    South Africa at 17/1 after 9 overs, Tristan Stubbs at 0 runs and Aiden Markram at 13 runs
    Key Events
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 15 Aug 2024 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

    West Indies squad -
    Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Jason Holder, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Bryan Charles, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph
    South Africa squad -
    Aiden Markram, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Migael Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 15, 2024 8:14 PM IST

    South Africa at 17/1 after 9 overs

    South Africa
    South Africa
    Tristan Stubbs 0 (19)
    Aiden Markram 13 (25)
    West Indies
    Shamar Joseph 0/1 (2)

    Aug 15, 2024 8:08 PM IST

    South Africa at 17/1 after 8 overs

    South Africa
    South Africa
    Aiden Markram 13 (25)
    Tristan Stubbs 0 (13)
    West Indies
    Jayden Seales 1/2 (4)

    Aug 15, 2024 8:03 PM IST

    South Africa at 16/1 after 7 overs

    South Africa
    South Africa
    Aiden Markram 13 (24)
    Tristan Stubbs 0 (8)
    West Indies
    Shamar Joseph 0/1 (1)

    Aug 15, 2024 7:59 PM IST

    South Africa at 14/1 after 6 overs

    South Africa
    South Africa
    Tristan Stubbs 0 (5)
    Aiden Markram 12 (21)
    West Indies
    Jayden Seales 1/2 (3)

    Aug 15, 2024 7:54 PM IST

    South Africa at 13/1 after 5 overs

    South Africa
    South Africa
    Tristan Stubbs 0 (2)
    Aiden Markram 11 (18)
    West Indies
    Jason Holder 0/11 (3)

    Aug 15, 2024 7:50 PM IST

    South Africa at 10/1 after 4 overs

    South Africa
    South Africa
    Aiden Markram 8 (13)
    Tristan Stubbs 0 (1)
    West Indies
    Jayden Seales 1/1 (2)

    Aug 15, 2024 7:47 PM IST

    It's a Wicket. Tony de Zorzi is out and South Africa at 8/1 after 3.3 overs

    OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! An early success for the hosts and the West Indies are all pumped up!

    Aug 15, 2024 7:44 PM IST

    South Africa at 8/0 after 3 overs

    South Africa
    South Africa
    Aiden Markram 7 (11)
    Tony de Zorzi 1 (7)
    West Indies
    Jason Holder 0/8 (2)

    Most Runs

    Tony de Zorzi
    Tony de ZorziSA
    123 Runs
    M1
    HS78
    SR60.00

    Most Wickets

    Keshav Maharaj
    Keshav MaharajSA
    8 Wickets
    Inn2
    Avg20.50
    SR49.75
    Aug 15, 2024 7:39 PM IST

    South Africa at 8/0 after 2 overs

    South Africa
    South Africa
    Tony de Zorzi 1 (7)
    Aiden Markram 7 (5)
    West Indies
    Jayden Seales 0/0 (1)

    Aug 15, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    South Africa at 8/0 after 1 overs

    South Africa
    South Africa
    Aiden Markram 7 (5)
    Tony de Zorzi 1 (1)
    West Indies
    Jason Holder 0/8 (1)

    Aug 15, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Aiden Markram smashed a Four on Jason Holder bowling . South Africa at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

    FOUR! A shot of real authority to get off the mark from Markram!

    Aug 15, 2024 7:24 PM IST

    West Indies Playing XI

    West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph (In for Kemar Roach), Jayden Seales.

    Aug 15, 2024 7:24 PM IST

    South Africa Playing XI

    South Africa (Playing XI) - Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt (In for Ryan Rickelton), Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger (In for Lungi Ngidi).

    Aug 15, 2024 7:05 PM IST

    Toss Update

    South Africa won the toss and elected to bat

    Aug 15, 2024 6:43 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day1) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
    2nd Test (Day1) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

