Explore
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
New Delhi 29oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Wet Ground
    SA
    Yet to bat
    WI
    Yet to bat
    SA lead by 239 runs
    Live

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 17, 2024 6:37 PM IST
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 3) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

    Day 2 Highlights :
    • West Indies 100/7 in 30.1 overs
    • Referral 4 (35.4 ovs): J Seales against SA (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 1, SA: 2)
    • West Indies 104/9: J Seales LBW b N Burger 0(7)
    • J Holder 14th Test fifty: 50 runs in 78 balls (6x4) (1x6)
    • Referral 5 (42.4 ovs): S Joseph against SA (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 1, SA: 2) (Retained)
    • West Indies 144/10: S Joseph LBW b K Maharaj 25(26)
    • Innings Break: West Indies 144/10 in 42.4 overs
    • Lunch: South Africa 30/0 in 8.0 overs
    • South Africa 50/0 in 9.2 overs
    • 1st wicket partnership: 50 off 56 balls between de Zorzi (25) and A Markram (21)
    • de Zorzi dropped on 36 by da Silva in 12.5 overs
    • Drinks: South Africa 71/0 in 17.0 overs
    • Drinks: South Africa 93/1 in 26.0 overs
    • South Africa 100/1 in 28.0 overs
    • Referral 1 (30.6 ovs): WI against T Stubbs (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 2, SA: 3)
    • Change of ball: South Africa 109/1 in 32.5 overs
    • Tea: South Africa 111/1 in 35.0 overs
    • Referral 2 (44.3 ovs): WI against T Bavuma (LBW) Successful (WI: 2, SA: 3)
    • South Africa 134/3: T Bavuma LBW b G Motie 4(18)
    • Drinks: South Africa 134/4 in 46.0 overs
    • South Africa 152/5 in 51.2 overs
    • Referral 3 (60.4 ovs): WI against K Verreynne (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 1, SA: 3)
    • 6th wicket partnership: 50 off 94 balls between K Verreynne (30) and W Mulder (16)
    • Stumps: South Africa 223/5 in 70.0 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 17, 2024 6:37 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day3) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
    2nd Test (Day3) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes