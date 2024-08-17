Live
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM
Aug 17, 2024 6:37 PM IST
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 3) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024
Day 2 Highlights :
- West Indies 100/7 in 30.1 overs
- Referral 4 (35.4 ovs): J Seales against SA (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 1, SA: 2)
- West Indies 104/9: J Seales LBW b N Burger 0(7)
- J Holder 14th Test fifty: 50 runs in 78 balls (6x4) (1x6)
- Referral 5 (42.4 ovs): S Joseph against SA (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 1, SA: 2) (Retained)
- West Indies 144/10: S Joseph LBW b K Maharaj 25(26)
- Innings Break: West Indies 144/10 in 42.4 overs
- Lunch: South Africa 30/0 in 8.0 overs
- South Africa 50/0 in 9.2 overs
- 1st wicket partnership: 50 off 56 balls between de Zorzi (25) and A Markram (21)
- de Zorzi dropped on 36 by da Silva in 12.5 overs
- Drinks: South Africa 71/0 in 17.0 overs
- Drinks: South Africa 93/1 in 26.0 overs
- South Africa 100/1 in 28.0 overs
- Referral 1 (30.6 ovs): WI against T Stubbs (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 2, SA: 3)
- Change of ball: South Africa 109/1 in 32.5 overs
- Tea: South Africa 111/1 in 35.0 overs
- Referral 2 (44.3 ovs): WI against T Bavuma (LBW) Successful (WI: 2, SA: 3)
- South Africa 134/3: T Bavuma LBW b G Motie 4(18)
- Drinks: South Africa 134/4 in 46.0 overs
- South Africa 152/5 in 51.2 overs
- Referral 3 (60.4 ovs): WI against K Verreynne (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 1, SA: 3)
- 6th wicket partnership: 50 off 94 balls between K Verreynne (30) and W Mulder (16)
- Stumps: South Africa 223/5 in 70.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
2nd Test (Day3) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 07:30 PM.