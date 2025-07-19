West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, WCL 2025: Rain at Edgbaston delays start on AB de Villiers' return
West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Score, WCL 2025: AB de Villiers returns to the competitive cricket field, and faces up against Chris Gayle's West Indies in the second match of the WCL 2025.
- 42 Mins agoNot good signs as rain continues to thunder down
- 56 Mins agoWho will support the star names on show?
- 18 Mins agoSpot of rain in Birmingham — what the radar says
- 27 Mins agoRelatively low-scoring thriller at Edgbaston last night
- 37 Mins agoChris Gayle leads a powerful West Indies
- 57 Mins agoHello and welcome!
West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Score, WCL 2025: The World Championship of Legends rolls on after a thrilling opening contest, with the first double-header of the season. Kicking things off at Edgbaston on this afternoon are West Indies and South Africa, two absolutely power-packed sides, with some of the biggest names in T20 cricket at their disposal. On one side is Chris Gayle leading the Windies with the support of lieutenants such as Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo, a true who’s-who of T20 history. But they face up against a South African team captained by one of the deadliest T20 players in history: AB de Villiers returns to a cricket field for the first time since his retirement, hungry to lead his country to victory....Read More
West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Squads:
South Africa Champions Squad: Richard Levi, AB de Villiers (c), Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Albie Morkel, Dane Vilas (wk), Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Morne van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Sarel Erwee
West Indies Champions Squad: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Kieron Pollard, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dwayne Bravo, Sulieman Benn, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Fidel Edwards, Dave Mohammed, William Perkins, Nikita Miller, Ashley Nurse
Yesterday’s game at Edgbaston saw a relatively low-scoring thriller on what was previously presumed to be heaven for batting, as Pakistan survived a top order collapse to score 160 before going on to defend it with some phenomenal bowling against England champions. Will it be more of the same in this afternoon match, or will the extra firepower on both sides of this match translate to more sixes, more runs, more thrills and spills?
Both teams will be eager to get the campaign rolling in strong form and on a winning note, but only time will tell which team is quicker to rediscover their form of old. A power-packed contest awaits.
Not good signs as rain continues to thunder down
Not showing any signs of the rain lightening up at the moment in Birmingham. This match may well be shortened, but let's hold out hope.
Who will support the star names on show?
As Pakistan and England both showed, the quality of bowling is so important in this tournament to keep a tab on the flow of runs. With both teams aware the other will try to go all guns blazing, there will be plenty of pressure on those who are capable of making scoring tougher to come by. Who can consistently land their yorkers?
Spot of rain in Birmingham — what the radar says
So ahead of the toss at Edgbaston, covers on and we might have to wait. And it's not great news in Birmingham: it is likely to rain until 12 PM local time at the very least, which means another hour, and eat up the early part of this match. After that it might take a while to get going still. We will keep you updated.
Relatively low-scoring thriller at Edgbaston last night
Despite promises of a high-scoring, boundary-friendly affair in Birmingham, the tournament opener proved to be a captivating, old school contest where building innings and going hard at the death were key. Runs weren't the easiest to come by — but with all due respect to Pakistan and England, there is just that much more firepower on show in today's contest. Could we be in for scores in excess of 200 today?
Chris Gayle leads a powerful West Indies
Up against de Villiers will be his famous former teammate, the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle. The powerful lefty leads a Windies team which includes names such as Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo and Lendl Simmons — players who have made a career out of perfecting their craft in the T20 format.
Will they be able to use all that experience to put the Proteas under heaps of pressure?
Hello and welcome!
AB de Villiers is back! Mr 360 takes to the cricket field once again, and this time it is as skipper for South Africa Champions in WCL 2025. This is the first game of a Saturday double-header, and big expectations for a powerful match up ahead. All the updates right here!