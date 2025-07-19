West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, WCL 2025: Rain at Edgbaston delays start on AB de Villiers' return

Live

West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Score, WCL 2025: The World Championship of Legends rolls on after a thrilling opening contest, with the first double-header of the season. Kicking things off at Edgbaston on this afternoon are West Indies and South Africa, two absolutely power-packed sides, with some of the biggest names in T20 cricket at their disposal. On one side is Chris Gayle leading the Windies with the support of lieutenants such as Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo, a true who’s-who of T20 history. But they face up against a South African team captained by one of the deadliest T20 players in history: AB de Villiers returns to a cricket field for the first time since his retirement, hungry to lead his country to victory....Read More

West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Squads: South Africa Champions Squad: Richard Levi, AB de Villiers (c), Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Albie Morkel, Dane Vilas (wk), Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Morne van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Sarel Erwee West Indies Champions Squad: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Kieron Pollard, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dwayne Bravo, Sulieman Benn, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Fidel Edwards, Dave Mohammed, William Perkins, Nikita Miller, Ashley Nurse Yesterday’s game at Edgbaston saw a relatively low-scoring thriller on what was previously presumed to be heaven for batting, as Pakistan survived a top order collapse to score 160 before going on to defend it with some phenomenal bowling against England champions. Will it be more of the same in this afternoon match, or will the extra firepower on both sides of this match translate to more sixes, more runs, more thrills and spills? Both teams will be eager to get the campaign rolling in strong form and on a winning note, but only time will tell which team is quicker to rediscover their form of old. A power-packed contest awaits.