‘We’ve a very good balanced & an all-rounder team’: Jadeja feels IND have a ‘good chance’ this time to win series

Ravindra Jadeja’s selection for the first Test over Ravichandran Ashwin became one of the biggest talking as Team India began its England tour. He may not have bagged any wicket in the game but the way he batted against England fast bowlers was a treat to watch. The left-hander scored a phenomenal 56 off 86 deliveries, helping the visitors take a 95-run lead in the first innings, especially after the big guns in the top-order – Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane – failed to do much with the bat.

As the Indian contingent gear up for the second Test, which begins on Thursday at Lord’s, Jadeja spoke about his technique and the self-belief he carries on the field.

“I have changed nothing majorly in my skills. Generally, I look to believe in myself. Nowadays when I get a chance to bat or bowl, I believe in myself and look to give everything I have. That's the difference between the past and now. Before the game, I just focus on my skill, what I can do better and what I can improve more, whether it's batting, bowling or fielding,” Jadeja was quoted by ANI as saying.

ALSO READ | India's Shardul Thakur injured, likely to miss Lord's Test against England: Report

“I look to just improve game by game. I don't change too much before the game. I just back myself and believe in myself,” he added.

Team India eyed a big win in Nottingham as they needed 157 runs on final day to complete the chase of 209, with 9 wickets in hand. But rain played the spoilsport, and the game ended in a draw. The visitors hold the edge going into the Lord’s Test and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja believes the team has the balance to win the series this time.

“Yes, as we have been in the UK since the last two months, it's been a good preparation time for us. Especially in the English condition, people get ready and prepared for the Test series. So, we had enough time before this series.

ALSO READ | 'They should win the series handsomely': Michael Holding picks his 'favourite' for India vs England Tests

“I think the last time we played; we were a bit unlucky (2018). But we have a very good balanced team, and an all-rounder team. We have good fast-bowlers, spinners and good batsmen. Plus, everyone is young in the team, so I think we have a good chance this time to win this series in England,” he said.

(With ANI Inputs)