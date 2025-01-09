Cape Town [South Africa], : SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith reflected on what sets the T20 tournament in South Africa apart from the rest of the leagues in the world and said that they have had quality local players. We've had quality local players, the best of South Africa: SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith

Season 3 of the SA20 will kick off on Thursday, the first match will be played between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Speaking at the Official Captains' press conference ahead of SA20 Season 3, Graeme Smith said that all the six franchises are very competitive.

"I think from the start, being able to attract the six franchises that we have, they're very professional, they're very competitive. We've had quality local players, the best of South Africa, and some outstanding international players that have come now. And this year, for me, I think the squads are looking even stronger, which is exciting going into Season 3. You look across the six squads, and you can see so many match-ups and so many potential great games along the way. And then, second to that is the fans. I think the fans have come out in numbers," Smith was quoted in a release from SA20 as saying.

The former South Africa captain Smith hoped fans would enjoy season 3 of SA20 as well.

"Seeing people in the stands having a great time, getting behind their teams, and enjoying the atmosphere. I'll never forget standing in Season 1 and Season 2 in each stadium in the first week and seeing the fan bases and the colours of each team being supported. And I think those are incredible stories that can be built on year on year. The feedback we get from global is when people tune into the TV, they see a happy South Africa, summer, filled stadiums, and incredible cricket. So, hopefully, that will continue this year," he added.

The tournament will begin on January 9 and go on till February 8. A total of 30 matches will be played, and following that three play-offs will be held on February 4, 5, and 6. Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the final match of the tournament on February 8.

