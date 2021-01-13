‘We’ve to worry about our preparation’, Lyon says ‘no advantage’ to Australia against injury-stricken India in Brisbane
A bruised and battered Team India is gearing up for the last Test against Australia which starts from January 15 in Brisbane. With more than five key players ruled out of injury, the visitors face the challenge of naming a balanced playing XI that could strongly confront the Aussies at Gabba – a venue where the hosts have an exemplary track record.
However, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon feels that they won’t have any advantage while playing against an injury-ravaged Indian side. Highlighting the courage and resilience shown by Ajinkya Rahane & Co. so far in the series, Lyon said that India still have a talented bunch of players to pick their playing XI from.
“I wouldn't say that (Australia have the advantage). You look at the class throughout the Indian squad, yes they will be missing a couple of big players but they have got a talented squad they can pick from," Lyon said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.
India will be forced to field a second-string bowling attack with all their premier pacers, including Jasprit Bumrah and spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ruled out with injuries.
“To be honest, we have to worry about our preparation. We can't look too far at what they are doing. As bowlers, we are very well suited for the Gabba and hopefully, we can put them into play nice and early when we have the ball in hand,” Lyon said.
Australia head to the venue on the back of a fine record, having won 33, drawn 13, tied one and lost eight out of the 55 matches played at Brisbane.
“We do have an amazing record here at Gabba, we do have the confidence and we know how to play a really positive brand of cricket here at Brisbane. But we can't rest on that. We know how talented India are and how hungry they are to win this series,” the Australian off-spinner said.
One of the most successful spinners in the modern era, with 396 Test wickets to his name, Lyon will be eyeing his 400th scalp while playing in his landmark 100th Test at the Gabba.
“I'm going to pinch myself when my name goes up alongside those guys (who have played 100 Tests). In my eyes those 12 players are absolute legends of Australian and world cricket, it's pretty amazing,” said Lyon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It looks very tough for India with more than half team injured: Madan Lal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vihari not 'Bihari': Team India batsman corrects Babul Supriyo on Twitter
- While tweeting Supriyo had misspelled Vihari as 'Bihari'. The India batsman on Wednesday very calmly corrected Supriyo by writing his name as a reply to the tweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaughan, Waugh engage in Twitter banter over Smith Sydney Test controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Aussie cricketer concerned over ‘angry’ Smith's 'disturbing' behaviour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We know touring sides don't like to play in Brisbane,' says Josh Hazlewood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Plain childish': Lloyd slams Smith for scuffing Pant's guard marks at SCG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lyon says ‘no advantage’ to Australia against injury-stricken India in Brisbane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ganguly went to Australia fully-prepared for the bouncing ball’: David Lloyd on Dada’s impact on Indian team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He was the Dravid of their bowling line-up: Waugh on legendary India bowler
- Such was his impact that Steve Waugh feels the legendary cricketer was India's bowling equivalent of Rahul Dravid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's a very quick-witted individual': Hussey on Ashwin
- India vs Australia: Michael Hussey came up with his take on the exchange, explaining that although he wasn't a fan of Paine starting the sledge, it did not cross a line.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Would've needed 15-inch spikes to do what people accused him of: Langer on Smith
- India vs Australia: Langer has dismissed the allegations, calling Smith's criticism, 'ludicrous and a load of rubbish,' and explained how although the former Australia captain does have a tendency to do a few things out of the box, he would do nothing that would tarnish the spirit of the game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Had Pant batted a bit longer, India could have won the match’, says Gambhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 7 months away from his family, Waqar is finally home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: Bruised and broken India’s Brisbane dilemma
- India vs Australia: As injuries continue to pile, what combination can India go ahead with for the Brisbane Test starting Friday?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox