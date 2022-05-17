'What a shame! This is unreal': Twitter furious at Rohit Sharma for not including Arjun Tendulkar in SRH game

Mumbai Indians, the five-time winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL), had become the first team to fall out of contention for a place in the playoffs this season after Rajasthan Royals had defeated Punjab Kings earlier this month. With four inconsequential games to follow thereafter, captain Rohit Sharma had the opportunity to test his bench strength before the franchise to come to a decision for the next season. And even while Rohit vowed to bring in newbies to the playing XI, Arjun Tendulkar continued to be excluded from the line-up, which has left fans miffed. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

“There are options that we still want to try,” Rohit had said in the post-match presentation after the match against Chennai Super Kings last week. The comment left fans hopeful of watching Arjun being handed the MI cap. His father, India legend Sachin Tendulkar, had played for the same franchise between 2008 and 2013 and is presently the mentor of the team.

Rohit did make changes for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium, their penultimate game this season, but Arjun wasn't included and MI fans weren't happy at all. Here's how they reacted...

The left-handed all-rounder was roped in by Mumbai in 2021 season, but failed to bag his debut cap. He was brought back for the 2022 season for INR 20 lakhs, but MI failed to find a combination to fit in the youngster.

However, Mumbai have one more game to play this season, against Delhi Capitals and Rohit has promised to get in a few more fresh faces.

"We want to look at certain players with an eye on next year. We want to have a look at them before making a decision for next year. It is important that the core group plays. We want to keep certain aspects of our Mumbai team. We have one more game after this, and we can try a few more guys in that game," he said after winning the toss in SRH game.

