Home / Cricket / ‘What am I doing wrong’: David Warner fumes after Australia get 5-run penalty - Watch

‘What am I doing wrong’: David Warner fumes after Australia get 5-run penalty - Watch

As per the rules, batsmen, like bowlers, are meant to avoid running down the centre of the pitch and into the ‘protected area’ to avoid damaging sensitive areas of the wicket.

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2020 11:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
David Warner was not pleased with the decision
David Warner was not pleased with the decision(cricket.com.au)
         

Umpires and umpiring decisions continue to take centre stage during the ongoing Test series between Australia and New Zealand. The hosts have been absolutely dominant, but have also been on the receiving end of a number of umpiring calls. On Monday, they were penalised five runs by Aleem Dar for batsmen running down the centre of the pitch twice in the space of three deliveries.

As per the rules, batsmen, like bowlers, are meant to avoid running down the centre of the pitch and into the ‘protected area’ to avoid damaging sensitive areas of the wicket. Dar had initially warned Marnus Labuschagne for the offence after the Aussies snuck a quick single when the right-hander ran down the pitch to take a single to point.

Two balls later, Warner clipped a Henry to mid-wicket and took off for another single. This was when the umpire penalised Warner for running down the pitch.

 

Following this, not only was that run taken off Australia’s score, as an additional penalty, five runs were added to New Zealand’s first innings total.

ALSO READ: Shane Warne to auction Baggy Green to raise money for bushfire victims

What?” He exclaimed. “What am I doing wrong? What am I doing?” Warner said after the episode.

Dar replied “running down the middle.”

The left-hander was visibly agitated as he marched towards South African umpire Marais Erasmus. “What do you want (me) to do, play the shot and then jump this way (sideways)?”

Kerry O’Keeffe, who was commentating, said “I don’t think he could have veered off quicker than he did given his momentum. There was no intent to churn (the pitch) up.

“He actually tried to veer as quickly as he could.”

Adam Gilchrist too threw his weight behind Warner: “I don’t think David Warner’s done anything wrong. I get the reason why they want to make sure they don’t do anything wrong.”

“Warner gets pretty much out of it (the danger area) pretty quick. He didn’t stay out in the middle.”

Speaking on Marnus Labuschagne’s incident, Gilchrist said “He was clearly just watching the ball there, Marnus Labuschagne. His first few steps naturally dragged him down the pitch. He was pretty quick to get off and run to the side.”

