Australia vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 in Sydney: Live score and updates

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 05:10 IST

Day 4: Australia look on course for another dominant victory in the third and final Test against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia have a 243-run lead over the Kiwis and clean sweep in the series looks on the cards. The hosts dismissed New Zealand for 251 with off-spinner Nathan Lyon capturing 5 wickets for 68 runs. Australia are batting on 40 for no loss with David Warner (23) and Joe Burns (16) on the crease.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Tom Blundell, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Glenn Phillips, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, William Somerville, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine(w/c), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon