‘What are these guys smoking?’ India A management shown no mercy for not sending Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Super Over

India A, led by Jitesh Sharma, crashed out of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 after losing the semi-final against Bangladesh A in the Super Over in Doha on Friday. The side failed to score a single run as Jitesh and Ashutosh Sharma got out on back-to-back deliveries, leaving a lot to be desired. However, the biggest criticism towards India A has been about Vaibhav Suryavanshi and why the 14-year-old wasn't sent out to bat in the Super Over, despite being in prime form throughout the eight-team tournament. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was not sent out to bat in the Super Over vs Bangladesh A. (Reuters)

Even in the regular match, the teen sensation smashed 38 runs off 15 balls, including two fours and five sixes. However, the management decided to go with Jitesh and Ramandeep Singh as the first two batters in the Super Over, and after the wicket of the India A captain, Ashutosh came out to the middle as Vaibhav sported a dejected look in the dressing room.

Former India and Karnataka pacer Dodda Ganesh was flabbergasted by the decision not to send Suryavanshi, and he minced no words in calling out the management.

Also Read: Jitesh Sharma takes total blame for not allowing Vaibhav Suryavanshi to bat in Super Over

“Not sending Vaibhav Suryavamshi to bat in the Super over? What are these guys smoking? #AsiaCup,” wrote Ganesh on X (formerly Twitter).

In the Super Over, Ripon Mondal dismissed Jitesh on the very first delivery with a pitch-perfect yorker, and Ashutosh was caught by Zawad Abrar in the extra cover region on the very next ball.

Bangladesh A needed just one run, and India A made a tiny comeback as Suyash Sharma got the wicket of Yasir Ali on the first ball. However, in the end, this wasn't enough as the spinner ended up bowling a wide on the very next ball, leading to a Bangladesh A victory.

What happened in the regular match?

Speaking of the match between India A and Bangladesh A, the former won the toss and opted to bowl first. Bangladesh A posted 194/6 in 20 overs, owing to a 65-run knock by opening batter Habibur Rahman Sohan. SM Meherob also played a quickfire cameo of 48 off 18 balls, and it was this innings that propelled Bangladesh A past the 190-run mark.

India A made a fantastic start to the chase of 195, scoring fifty runs in just 19 balls. However, Suryavanshi's wicket brought Bangladesh A back in the game. Eventually, a boundary was needed for India A off the final ball. A comedy of errors then saw India somehow taking three runs and moving the game ahead to a Super Over.

After the loss in the Super Over, India A captain Jitesh explained that considering Ashutosh, Ramandeep, and he are good hitters at the death, the decision was taken not to send Vaibhav.