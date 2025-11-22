Jitesh Sharma takes total blame for not allowing Vaibhav Suryavanshi to bat in Super Over: ‘It was my decision…’

India A captain Jitesh Sharma took full responsibility for their loss to Bangladesh in the semi-final of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025. India committed blunders in the match but none bigger than not sending Vaibhav Suryavanshi to bat in the Super Over. The 14-year-old opening batter, who was the highest run-getter of the tournament and also the one with the most sixes, was left in the dugout as India decided to field Jitesh, Ramandeep Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Jitesh Sharma

The decision turned out to be an epic failure as both Jitesh and Ashutosh Sharma were out for golden ducks and India were bowled out for 0. Bangladesh pacer Ripon Mondal spelt the doom for both the right-handers. His pinpoint accurate yorker hit the stumps when Jitesh failed to connect his lap shot. In the next ball, Ashutosh failed to get the elevation and was holed out at cover.

After the match ended, Jitesh said it was his and the team management's decision not to allow Suryavanshi to bat in the Super Over, as he felt the youngster was more suited to bat in the powerplay.

"I think they (Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya) are the masters of power play, but in the death, me, Ashu and Raman are the ones who can hit the big shots at will. So it was a team decision and my decision to go with whatever the high percentage is there," Jitesh said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Jitesh, who came out to bat at No.4, was dismissed for 33 off 23 balls at a crucial stage of the match. He said his dismissal was the turning point of the game as he should have finished the match.

"I take full responsibility (for the loss). As a senior, I should have finished the match. It's a learning curve for all of us. We have an incredibly talented group of players. We were ahead of the game always but the young players got a bit under pressure in the last few overs of the chase. It can happen. They will get better with experience," he said.

Bangladesh posted a competitive 194 for six, recovering from 130 for six through a blistering late surge. Meherob Hasan smashed 48 off just 18 balls, including four sixes and a four in a costly 28-run 19th over bowled by part-timer Naman Dhir. The momentum carried into the final over as Meherob and Akbar Ali plundered another 20 runs, leaving India to chase 195.

India A began brightly, racing past 50 within 3.1 overs thanks to Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive 38 (15 balls) and Priyansh Arya’s 44 (23 balls). The pair attacked Bangladesh’s new-ball bowlers with a flurry of sixes before both fell attempting big shots. Jitesh Sharma (33) and Nehal Wadhera (32*) kept India on track, but a slowdown in the final overs left them needing 16 off the last six deliveries.

A desperate final-ball scramble, aided by a misfield and botched throw from wicketkeeper Akbar Ali, allowed India to steal a third run and level the scores at 194.