'What can I say? He is a legend. I am blessed...': Yashasvi Jaiswal on Virat Kohli's mentorship

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a fine debut to his international career, looking every bit of the technically astute red-ball opener India have been on the search for. His first innings in Roseau against the West Indies saw him make a memorable century, and the Mumbai batter backed it up with another half-century in Trinidad on the first day of play. Yashasvi Jaiswal credited the experience and exposure he gains from spending time in the locker room and out in the middle from a legend of the sport, Virat Kohli.

Jaiswal is still a young man, but his rise has been meteoric. Following a stellar domestic season in both the Ranji Trophy and the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, Jaiswal received a well-earned call-up to the Test team as India look to refresh their ranks going into the new WTC cycle.

While Jaiswal’s talent and quality has been on show for all to see across all formats, the young southpaw is still a player learning to apply his trade on the international stage. Speaking at a press conference during the Port of Spain Test, Jaiswal credited the experience and exposure he gains from spending time in the locker room and out in the middle from a legend of the sport, Virat Kohli.

“It is amazing to see him bat. What can I say? He is a legend. I am blessed to play with him,” said Jaiswal of the senior India batter. Kohli is playing his 500th international match, becoming one of a select few to be part of that club.

“There’s a lot of things to learn from him be it cricket and outside of it. I try to pick his mind,” continued the left-hander. The pair shared a 110-run partnership in Roseau, and Kohli has shown fine form himself, scoring 76 in the first Test and carrying a score of 87* overnight at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Jaiswal spoke about the benefit of having access to such experienced players in the dressing room on his first tour, and how as a young player, he continues to learn from it and develop his game and his mentality on the international stage.

“Everyone has their own way to explaining things. They all have experience. I listen to all of their advice very carefully. When they are talking there are few thoughts behind it. Getting information, other small stuff, it’s just incredible,” Jaiswal said.

The Mumbai batter also praised and credited his captain and opening partner, Rohit Sharma. “It’s really nice to bat with Rohit bhaiya. We always talk about the situation, how we can go forward, of course, we have our plans. It was really amazing to bat with him.”

Jaiswal and Rohit combined for a 240-run partnership in Dominica, and backed that up with another century stand in Trinidad. Jaiswal has been an excellent addition to the team so far in his young career, giving a left-handed option at the top of the order as well. As India look to transition towards a younger core of players for the future, he figures to be a consistent part of that setup.

