Watch: Did Virat Kohli really brag about 'stealing doubles since 2012'? Stump mic recording sparks major confusion

Even in his 500th game, Virat Kohli's passion towards the game is as new as a debutant. Kohli's fitness prowess need no validation as he has not only raised the bar for all cricketers of the modern era but also been an inspiration for the up-and-coming crop of youngsters. Kohli is a rare breed from the foregone era, willing to even put his body on the line, if need be and Day 1 of the second Test between India and West Indies in Antigua was just another proof of it. During the fag end of the day, Kohli, sensing the possibility of a double, pushed for it with his partner Ravindra Jadeja, and put in a successful dive to make his crease. Virat Kohli might have found a fanboy.(Screengrab/Twitter)

However, just before the next ball was about to be bowled, the stump mic captured a very mysterious comment, which said 'Stealing doubles since 2012'. Users were quick to jump the gun, believing it was Kohli who bragged about his terrific running between the wicket, but did those words actually come out of Virat's mouth? Well, the first impression would clearly indicate yes.

Watch the video below:

After all, who would know Kohli's career better than the man himself. And in fact, it was indeed in 2012 that Kohli took his dedication towards fitness and diet to a whole new level and transformed himself into a different beast that would go on to rule world cricket for the next decade. But at the same time, the voice wasn't Kohli's, as pointed out by some fans. As a matter of fact, the follow-up line 'Sorry?' after the comment sounded more like Kohli, meaning that it could well be the wicketkeeper Joshua de Silva who said those lines in awe of the former India keeper. He might well be the millions of aspiring cricketers Kohli has inspired who couldn't help but keep his fanboy moment to himself.

Virat Kohli on the verge of making 500th match even more special

Nonetheless, irrespective of whoever said it, those golden words couldn't be truer. Running between wicket has been Kohli's strength, which came to fore more prominently whenever he batted with his former captain MS Dhoni. Each time Dhoni and Kohli ran together, it was electrifying. Kohli had once even said that if Dhoni says 'two', he doesn't even think. Kohli just closes his eyes and runs knowing that MSD's sense of judgment is so spot-on. Another great Kohli has always enjoyed running with is AB de Villiers, his ex-RCB teammate.

Kohli is on the verge of making his 500th international match for India even more special. The star India batter is unbeaten on 87, approaching century number 29 in Tests. Kohli's innings came at the right time for India, who had lost four wickets in the second session and were just a tad puzzled at 182/4 when Ajinkya Rahane was castled. But an unbeaten 106 run partnership between Kohli and Jadeja (36 not out) shook those jitters away.

