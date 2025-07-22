‘What crime has Karun Nair committed?’ Harbhajan hits out at critics, demands same backing as Gill, KL Rahul

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has come out in support of Karun Nair and asked the team management to give him a fair chance and a long rope, which Shubman Gill and KL Rahul got. Karun has failed to make an impact in the first three Tests against England with a string of low scores - 0, 20, 31, 26, 40, and 14 - a total of just 131 runs at an average under 22. After a string of low scores, his spot in the side has come under increasing scrutiny, with growing sentiment that he may be running out of time to prove himself. Karun Nair has failed to make an impact so far in this series.(AP)

Harbhajan emphasised that every player deserves a fair opportunity, adding that Karun Nair should be given an extended run, just like Shubman and Rahul, who were afforded time to establish themselves in the team.

“Yes, Karun has not scored runs, but if you gave him a chance, then persist with him for a while. All players deserve a fair chance. Karun deserves it now, and the likes of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul deserved it in the past,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

It wasn't an easy journey for Nair to make a comeback in the Indian Test team, as he had to wait for eight years to get another chance. He was called back after a remarkable 2024–25 domestic season. He piled up 863 runs in nine Ranji Trophy games for Vidarbha at an average of nearly 54, including a century in the final against Kerala. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he was in sensational touch, smashing 779 runs in just eight innings at a staggering average of 389.50 with five hundreds.

‘Giving just one opportunity to Sai Sudharsan was not justified’

Harbhajan admitted that giving Sai Sudharsan only one chance was not justified, but now that Nair has gotten three chances, the management should persist with him.

“So, the criteria should be the same for everyone. If others got five or sixes changes, then what crime has Karun committed? I feel that giving just one opportunity to Sai Sudharsan was not justified, but now that you have persisted with Karun till now, then play him here was well,” he added.